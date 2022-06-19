Worlds Collide: Former ‘Bachelor’ Wins ‘Celebrity Survivor’

What do you get when you combine a wall-jumping former “Bachelor” with a bevy of other celebs trying to survive in the jungle? You get Colton Underwood winning the first season of CBS’ new show, “Beyond the Edge.”

Although the show is not officially called “Celebrity Survivor,” numerous media outlets have dubbed it that, including the Daily Beast, which ponders, “How are we just now getting what basically amounts to a celebrity season of Survivor?”

Part of the answer to that question lies in the two-time failure of a similar show from more than a decade ago. “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here” aired on ABC in 2003, and again on NBC in 2009. Neither version got renewed, despite the show’s overwhelming success in the UK, where it has run for 21 seasons, notes The Daily Beast.

What You Need to Know About “Beyond the Edge”

It took 13 years, and a pandemic that rejuvenated interested in “Survivor,” for CBS to take a shot at the celebrities-cracking-coconuts-and-running-in-mud motif. The primary difference between “Beyond the Edge” and its predecessors is that no one gets voted off. If anyone leaves, they leave voluntarily by ringing a bell, (like four contestants did) or by being ejected due to an injury (as one contestant was).

According to Screen Rant, “Beyond the Edge” took place in Panama, where eight celebrities took part in challenges which “included traveling through thick mud, building a shelter, solving difficult puzzles, and surviving in the jungle with nothing but natural instincts.”

Each contestant was playing for charity. The former Bachelor star was playing for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which is a non-profit organization designed “to empower people with cystic fibrosis to live fully, dream big and support each other,” according to the website. Screen Rant reports that Underwood won more than $200,000 for his charity during his time on “Beyond the Edge.”

Who Did Underwood Beat?

As a former NFL linebacker, one might think Underwood went into the competition with a bit of an advantage. However, there were other professional athletes competing as well, including other football players, namely Baltimore Ravens linebacker, Ray Lewis, and the Chicago Bears’ own “Samurai Mike,” Mike Singletary. Also participating was former NBA champion Metta World Peace, who competed in season one of “ Celebrity Big Brother .” So clearly, the competition was fierce.

There were also two country singers vying for the prize: “American Idol” finalist, Lauren Alaina, and “Almost Home” singer, Craig Morgan. Throw in “Real Housewife,” Eboni K. Williams; “Full House” star, Jodie Sweetin; and supermodel Paulina Porizkova, and you’ve got the cast of “Beyond the Edge.”

Metta World Peace was the only professional athlete to ring the bell and exit voluntarily. The other participants who tapped out were Williams, Porizkova and Sweetin. Alaina was forced to leave after she injured herself, according to Screen Rant.

That left four competitors in the final showdown: Underwood, Lewis, Singletary and Morgan. They competed as teams of two: Underwood teamed up with Singletary and Lewis teamed up with Morgan. According to Screen Rant, “While the two teams were neck-and-neck throughout the last physical and mental competition, Colton and Mike gained the lead and won the final adventure, after placing their pennants in the correct order.”

There is no word yet as to whether the show will be renewed for a second season. However, TV Series Finale predicts that despite the disappointing ratings, the show is cheap to produce and drew in enough of an audience that CBS will probably take a chance.