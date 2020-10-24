Former Bachelorette to Fill in for Chris Harrison as Host

JoJo Fletcher was the lead of season 12 of The Bachelorette, but she’s returning for season 16 in a much different role. According to Us Weekly, Fletcher’s going to substitute in for Chris Harrison and host the show for two weeks.

“Normally when I get these calls, it’s to come in as a guest and do something fun, like on a date,” Fletcher told Us Weekly. “And so, it was never to the level of like, ‘You need to help Chris out specifically. He has to leave. You have to sort of take over this role.’

“So I was obviously super excited that they would even think of me to do that or trust me to do that. I’m definitely nervous. I mean, Chris makes it look incredibly easy. Because he’s really good at his job, you know, and so I feel like I did my best. I try to stay within the lines of doing Chris Harrison’s job in his role, but I’m never gonna be Chris Harrison. So hope everyone has that in mind when they’re watching.”

But have no fear, Chris Harrison fans. He won’t be gone for long.

Chris Harrison Reportedly Didn’t Realize He’d Have to Quarantine Twice

The ABC producers are running a tight ship on The Bachelorette set. The show was moved to La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California and a filming bubble was set up with none of the cast or production team allowed to leave for two months.

So it’s a little bit surprising that Harrison supposedly didn’t realize he couldn’t leave to drop his son off at college and pop right back into his role as host. “It didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college,” according to Us Weekly.

Well yeah, that’s how a bubble works.

With Harrison out of commission for a while, Fletcher was called in to be the pinch hitting host for the show.

JoJo Fletcher Will Host a Stretch of the Tayshia Adams Portion of the Season

Harrison posted on Instagram about dropping off his son at Texas Christian University on August 11. That’s close to two weeks after Clare Crawley’s decision to leave the show early. Before the end of July there were already reports about Tayshia Adams taking over as The Bachelorette. When exactly the show began filming with Adams is a little unclear, but Fletcher’s time as host will clearly be after Crawley’s departure.

That’s probably for the best because Fletcher had some critical things to say about Crawley‘s first couple episodes in the spotlight.

Fletcher is no newbie to the hosting game. She and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, have hosted Cash Pad on CNBC and Battle of the Fittest Couples on Paramount Network. It’s not hard to figure out why ABC thought Fletcher had the chops to step in for Harrison temporarily.

