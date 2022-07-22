Bachelor Nation Star Talks About How Childhood Trauma Has Affected Motherhood

When people become parents, they usually vow to make sure their kid’s childhood is better than their own, especially if they have experienced childhood trauma. Such is the case with Krystal Nielson, who took on the villain role on Season 22 of “The Bachelor,” and then redeemed herself in season five of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Nielson Was ‘Cold,’ ‘Lonely,’ and ‘Longed to Escape’

Neilson took to Instagram on July 15 to explain to fans how her rough childhood has actually made her a better mother. Next to adorable pictures of her 1-year-old daughter, Andara Rose, Nielson wrote, “Healing my inner child with play. Going through childhood trauma I felt that I needed to grow up quick- to be the support system for my mom. I started working at 12 to pay for my own clothes, school supplies, and even remember saving my birthday and Christmas money to buy myself a new comforter from K-mart because my current one was full of holes.”

Growing up poor in Montana was difficult for Nielson, she explained, and she dreamed of moving to California for a warmer, happier life. Nielson described, “Unable to feel safe, this young, carefree, past version of myself retreated within. Until now.”

The 34-year-old fitness coach got divorced from fellow Bachelor Nation star, Chris Randone, in 2020, after meeting and falling in love on BIP. Former host, Chris Harrison, performed the ceremony on live TV, according to Us Weekly.

Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t work out, but that did not stop Nielson from pursuing her own happy ending. She met her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, through a mutual friend, and the two instantly hit it off.

Finally living in her dream state of California that she fantasized about in childhood, Nielson gave birth to the daughter she shares with Bowles on March 31, 2021. According to People, “at the time, the newborn weighed 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and measured 18 inches long.”

As can be seen in her July 15 Instagram post above, Andara Rose Bowles has grown into a beautiful one-year-old little girl. As Nielson declared in the post, “I’m still healing and know that this journey is just beginning, but it is an important step and worth taking. For my daughter…and for the past, present and future versions of me.”

The Rollercoaster of Motherhood

Nielson did not instantly become rejuvenated after giving birth to her daughter. In fact, she went through struggles with chemical exposure and hormonal imbalances which made her exclaim to People in a July 3, 2021 article, “The struggles have been ‘oh-so-real’ and while I love my family and being a mommy- it’s f***ing hard.”

The chemical exposure occurred during a hair appointment, People reports, causing Nielson to experience “blurry vision” and “non-stop weeping.” However, she was actually struggling with a hormone imbalance before the chemical exposure even occurred.

People reports that Nielson stated in an Instagram story, “While I wouldn’t say I’m experiencing ‘postpartum depression’ yet… if I continue on without asking for help, support and most importantly sharing what’s on my heart, it will most certainly become that.” Nielson encouraged other mothers experiencing similar issues to seek help as soon as possible.

Today, Nielson appears to be purely enjoying motherhood and using the struggles from her past to shape her future in a positive way. As her July 15 Instagram post explained, “The past few months I’ve committed to holding space for this past version of me to feel safe enough to step forward, to be seen, and have her story acknowledged.”

Fans have poured out support and admiration to the former Bachelor villain. One wrote, “This is incredible Krystal. YOU are amazing. My childhood was similar in so many ways. Mental abuse is a GRAND disease that makes mental health resolutions a TOP priority today. WE can only teach our children differently and love them the exact way you are doing with Andara. Hugs and keep getting stronger, you have a beautiful soul.”

