Bachelor in Paradise Couple Welcome Baby Boy

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert — who met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise — welcomed their third child into the world early in the morning on Saturday, November 14.

In an Instagram story, Tanner Tolbert announced, “Mama and baby boy doing great!” at 5:33 a.m. local time. That came just a couple hours after he revealed that his wife’s water broke and that a midwife was on the way to their home to deliver the baby. The name of their new son hasn’t yet been revealed.

Jade Roper Tolbert posted a photo with her newborn later in the day.

Jade was a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor, competing for the heart of Chris Soules. While she eliminated following a hometown date, she found love with Tanner Tolbert less than a year later on Bachelor in Paradise where the couple met and got engaged. Tanner had previously been on season 11 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe serving as the lead.

The couple married during a special episode in season 20 of The Bachelor. They previously had a daughter, Emerson, born in August 2017 and a son, Brooks, born in July 2019.

Jade & Tanner Are 1 of 8 Bachelor Nation Couples With Kids

After 24 seasons of The Bachelor, 15 of The Bachelorette, and six seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, only a select few couples who met on television actually got married and had children. The Tolberts are one of only two couples to have three kids.

The others are:

1. Trista & Ryan Sutter (met on The Bachelorette season one): One son and one daughter

2. Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney Mesnick (met on The Bachelor season 13): One son

3. Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum & J.P. Rosenbaum (met on The Bachelorette season seven): One son and one daughter

4. Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Lowe (met on The Bachelor season 17): Two sons and one daughter

5. Desiree Hartsock Siegfried & Chris Siegfried (met on The Bachelorette season nine): Two sons

6. Carly Waddell Bass & Evan Bass (met on Bachelor in Paradise season three): One daughter and one son

7. Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham Luyendyk (met on The Bachelor season 22): One daughter

The Rosenbaums announced a split in October.

Jade & Tanner Were on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ in 2016

It hasn’t exactly been all smooth sailing for the couple since their beachside engagement. Serious cracks in the foundation of the relationship were revealed when they were a featured couple on season eight of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp.

During one emotional moment, Jade told Tanner, “You make me feel like all I am is my weaknesses.” That came shortly after Tanner said “You have so much value as a person. You don’t have a ton of value as a teammate in a marriage.” He later told the camera, “I don’t want to feel like I’m pulling all the weight.”

Years later, Jade said on a podcast that she regretted going on the show and that it did more harm than good for the relationship.

“I just felt like, obviously they’re making a show, obviously they want story lines. But I felt like nobody was really there to actually give us therapy,” she said on an episode of Coffee Convos in 2019. “Nobody ever really took me aside when I needed some therapy and actually talked to me. It just really messed with my psyche.”

