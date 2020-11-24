Dancing With The Stars Finale: Jason Tartick Reacts to Winner Announcement

Former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking home the Mirrorball trophy along with her partner Artem Chingvintsev after they were named the winners of season 29 of Dancing With The Stars. While plenty of fans weren’t happy about their win, one person couldn’t have been more elated: Bristowe’s boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, has been dating Bristowe since January 2019 (publicly, at least). During her two-month run on Dancing With The Stars, he’s been her biggest cheerleader, so he was unsurprisingly over the moon about her win.

In an Instagram video posted shortly after the announcement, a screaming Tartick popped a bottle of champagne with Kaitlyn’s stylist, Lo VonRumpf.

Bristowe’s win makes it back-to-back Mirrorball wins for Bachelor Nation after Hannah Brown and her partner Alan Bersten were named the winners of season 28.

Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe Still Aren’t Engaged

After about two years together, Bristowe and Tartick aren’t dancing around (no pun intended) their plans for a wedding and a family in the not so distant future. She even joked to Tartick in October that she’d “poke holes in [his] condom” if she won the Mirrorball trophy.

They’ve both talked about an upcoming engagement so much that many were expecting a proposal on the Dancing With The Stars finale. So much so that Bristowe thought it was a possibility.

“Yeah, maybe,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight last week when asked if an on-air proposal was coming. “I don’t know when it’s coming.”

Tartick even said he was approached by ABC producers about the idea, although he decided “after about a day of thinking” that it was better if the relationship had its special moment in private. A relieved Bristowe said, “I wouldn’t want that to be done either.” The couple met on a podcast and didn’t have to deal with the pressures of a televised relationship, and it makes sense that they’d like to stick to that formula.

So for now, the couple is still not engaged, although that might not last much longer.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Hannah Brown Ended a DWTS Losing Streak For Bachelor Nation

Putting stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on Dancing With The Stars is easy cross-promotion for ABC that just makes sense. But prior to Hannah Brown’s win, Bachelor Nation hadn’t done so hot.

In fact, the first person eliminated on the first season of Dancing With The Stars was the first ever Bachelorette, Trista Sutter. Other Bachelor alumni did better, but none could secure the Mirrorball victory until Brown.

Melissa Rycroft finished third on season eight, Jake Pavelka finished seventh on season 10, Sean Lowe finished sixth on season 16, Chris Soules finished fifth on season 20, Nick Viall finished sixth on season 24, and Joe Amabile finished fifth on season 27.

With Bachelorettes winning back-to-back seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Dancing With The Stars tried to get another Bachelor Nation star to compete next year. Perhaps Tayshia Adams — who has shot into stardom, even presenting at the American Music Awards — would be interested in the possibility. Other candidates that make sense include Tyler Cameron, JoJo Fletcher, and Matt James.

