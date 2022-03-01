Gia Giudice’s Salary Causing Rift With Joe Gorga? Former RHONJ Villain Stirs the Pot

Joe Gorga and his niece Gia Giudice have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, and, now that Gia is an adult, some of their discussions have become more heated.

Gia is very close to her Zio Joe, who is also her godfather. However, she has butt heads with him quite a bit because of the things that Joe has said about Gia’s father, Joe Giudice. On the first episode of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” fans watched as Joe and Gia got into an argument when Gia confronted her uncle about some of the comments that he’s made.

“It’s a whole thing though. People get hurt and people get offended by things that other people say. But this is why people shouldn’t open their mouth in the first place. Just like dad didn’t deserve it either,” Gia said, according to People magazine. After Joe invited Gia to let everything out, she added, “I’m done with you being disrespectful.”

“I am not disrespectful,” Joe responded before Gia went on. “You’re not gonna talk down to me, either,” she said. This made Joe very angry and a fight erupted. According to E! News, Joe and Gia have moved past their spat and things are better between them.

However, someone else is speaking out about Joe and Gia, and it sounds like there still might be some tension there.



Kim DePaola Says She Heard That Joe Is Unhappy Because Gia Got Paid for Her Appearances on RHONJ Season 12

Kim DePaola, who appeared on RHONJ a few times in earlier seasons, sat down for a chat on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. On the February 12 episode, Kim D. opened up about something that she heard about Joe and Gia.

“I read it in one of the blogs. And it said that one of the daughters, which was Gia, you know, New Jersey Housewives, got $50,000,” she said.

“And the husbands don’t get anything. So they were accusing Joe Gorga of finding out, and he was mad. I don’t know if that’s true. You know what I mean? But that’s what I read,” he continued.

Interestingly, according to a report from The Blast, the RHONJ husbands do actually get paid to appear on the show. While it’s unclear if this is true — or what kind of money Joe makes — Kim D. seemed to want to stir the pot a bit with her comments on the matter.

Kim D. Thinks That Gia Deserves to Be Paid

Kim D. went on to praise Gia — and she thinks that the eldest child of Teresa and Joe Giudice should be paid to be on the show.

“Listen, Gia is 21. She’s not a kid anymore. She’s a grown adult… She could write her own ticket. And I don’t blame her for wanting to get paid. She should get paid. It’s almost like being paid as a ‘friend,’ you know? So, and she brought it last night or the other night, whatever night it was,” Kim D. said.

“If they want Gia to do what she did, why shouldn’t she be paid? Because again, there’s still dirty laundry from the family is still being aired. So if you’re going to do that, you might as well get paid for it,” she added.

