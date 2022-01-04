‘Joe Millionaire’ 2022 Premiere Date & Time: For Richer or Poorer

FOX’s hit 2003 dating competition, “Joe Millionaire” is returning to television. But, this time, there’s a twist. Eighteen women will vie for the hearts of two men: one worth $10 million and one just an “average Joe.”

The original dating competition aired in 2003. According to a press release, the original series marked “the highest-rated and most-watched debut season for an unscripted series of the past 20 years. The Season One finale episode remains the highest-rated and most-watched unscripted entertainment series telecast of the past two decades (excluding post-NFL).”

Here is what you need to know:

“JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POOER” PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The two-hour premiere of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” airs on Thursday, January 6, 2022, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

“JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” PREMIERE SCHEDULE: New episodes of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” airs weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

“JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” DESCRIPTION: A twist on the original series, “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” “will feature two single men – one is a millionaire, and the other is an ‘average Joe’ with little to his name. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?” according to the press release.

“JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” CONTESTANTS: “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” will follow two men looking for love. The catch? One of them is a millionaire and one of them is not. According to ScreenRant, the show’s leads are:

Kurt Sowers, 32, a construction CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Steven McBee, 27, a farming CEO from Gallatin, Missouri

The women vying for the heart of Sowers or McBee must decide how much money factors into a relationship. The 18 contestants are:

Amanda Pace, 28, a fashion designer from Newport California

Amber, 28, a realtor from South Florida.

Andreea Natalia, 31, a CEO from Romania

Annie Jorgensen, 25, a digital creative strategist from Wisconsin

Breanna Hagen, 27, a graduate admissions specialist from Minnesota

Brookell, 30, a model and singer from Los Angeles

Calah Jackson, 28, a project manager from Dallas, Texas

Caroline Campbell, 23, a recruiter from Carmi, Illinois

Carolyn Moore, 30, a CEO from Orlando, Florida

Doris Josie Cano, 32, a former dancer from New York

Jennie Alexandra, 29, an attorney and bottle service waitress from San Diego, California

Katy Johnson, 33, a travel blogger and model from Boone, Iowa

Monica Aksamit, 31, Olympic bronze medalist from New York City

Rachel, 30, an attorney from Los Angeles

Sara Rose, 22, a model and influencer from Houston, Texas

Suzan, 28, a supplier in management operations from Jamaica

Suzette James, 32, an actress, TV host, and realtor from Los Angeles

Whitney Young, 25, a talent acquisition executive from Oregon

HOW TO WATCH “JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER” PREMIERE: “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” will air on FOX. According to a press release, it will also be available to stream through FOX Entertainment’s free-streaming platform: Tubi.

