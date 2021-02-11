This ‘Bachelorette’ Favorite Couple Talks Postponing Their Wedding

Despite getting engaged on The Bachelorette in 2016, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers remain unmarried.

“We’re trying to set the record for the longest engagement in Bachelor history, which we might already have,” joked Rodgers, who along with Fletcher spoke with Heavy to promote Autotrader’s “Best New Cars for 2021.” The former Bachelorette interjected, “We for sure have. We’re rolling up on, what, five years. It will be six years by 2022.”

While they may be a record-setting couple in Bachelor Nation, they were in actuality among the many couples forced to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple revealed they were originally set to say “I do,” on June 13, 2020.

“I swore 2021 would be the year, I said no matter what it’s happening,” admitted Fletcher.

But, as the pandemic rages on, engaged couples are having to reconsider if or when they will have a wedding.

“Until a couple days ago… We’ve been holding out hope that we have our date in May that we had to push from last year and we just got a call two days ago, literally from our wedding planner and our venue is still at a 10 person maximum,” revealed the former football player.

While their rescheduled date is months away and that venue’s maximum may increase, they are currently “kind of in that gray area of possibly having to postpone again or decide what we’re going to do.”

“We have a rather large, medium-to-large, wedding party and we’ve always envisioned a big celebration,” he continued.

She agreed, saying, “We never thought that when we postponed last year, a year out, that we would be still here and the truth of it is that we are, we are still here. And we want to make sure that our wedding day, the day that we both have really, you know, dreamt about, are excited about, we want everyone to feel safe. We want everyone to have fun.”

They Announced They Postponed Their First Wedding in June 2020

Fletcher revealed the couple was originally supposed to walk down the aisle on June 13, 2020.

On that day, she took to Instagram, writing, “Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us! As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy [Jordan Rodgers], I know it will be all more worth the wait. “

While they don’t know if 2021 will pan out, she told Heavy, “Time is on our side.”

Despite Having to Possibly Postpone Their Wedding Again, the Couple Feels More Ready Than Ever to Get Married

While Fletcher admitted planning a wedding during a pandemic has been “an interesting, obviously, and unique thing to have to navigate through,” the couple described themselves as even more prepared for marriage.

The couple recently returned to Puerto Rico, where they spent six months of the pandemic. They just started demolition on their latest house flipping project.

Rodgers, who works for ESPN as a college football analyst, has also been fully remote during the pandemic. He explained, “I had a home studio, I had cameras, the lighting all set up. And Jojo was kind of having to babysit the dogs from barking and making noise, you know, when I was live on TV.”

“We love spending time together,” he continued. “Quarantine, you know, helped us start some new habits of cooking and exercising and now working 24/7 on top of each other, and so if there was ever the test of if we’re ready to get married, we passed it yet again.” Fletcher affirmed, “Years ago I think.”

