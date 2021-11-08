Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Big DWTS News

Kaitlyn Bristowe will be getting extra screen time on ABC.

“The Bachelorette” star turned co-host has announced that she will make a cameo in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom for the show’s Janet Jackson theme night on November 8, according to Us Weekly.

But Bristowe has even bigger news. The ABC star, who won the mirrorball trophy with Artem Chigvintsev last year, will also be part of the “Dancing With the Stars Live” tour in early 2022.

“All of the dancers told me what an incredible experience the tour is,” Bristowe told Us. ”I was so sad that there was no tour last season [due to Covid] so I am very excited that I’ll finally get to perform in front of an audience and connect with the fans.”

Bristowe added that competing in the celebrity ballroom competition let her “live out” her “childhood dream by being able to dance on such a big platform.”

The Live Tour Will Feature Some of the Most Popular DWTS Pro Dancers & Stars

Bristowe will reunite with her pro partner Artem for the tour, but he’s not the only DWTS champ who will be part of the show. According to a teaser from Mayo Performing Arts Center, which is one of the venues for the tour, the DWTS Live Tour will feature pro dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more.

None of the other celebrity dancers were revealed in the venue’s announcement, but when the last “DWTS” Live hit the road in early 2020, the celebrity guest included Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery & Sailor Brinkley-Cook, per a press release at the time.

The “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour 2022 will begin January 7, at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and will end on March 27, with a final performance at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bristowe Never thought She’d Be Invited to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bristowe has come a long way in the DWTS family. Not only was she the second consecutive “Bachelorette” star to win the mirrorball trophy – franchise star Hannah Brown won the honor the year before her – but her reign on the show came several years after she starred as ABC’s leading lady. Bristowe once even said she didn’t think “Bachelorette” showrunner Mike Fleiss would allow her to dance on DWTS.

In 2017, Bristowe told fans that she had been offered a spot on “Dancing with the Stars” just after her season of “The Bachelorette” ended, but that Fleiss put a stop to it. At the time, Bristowe tweeted that Fleiss “didn’t want people wanting fame after his show” and stopped her from inking the deal.

Fast forward to 2019, and it was then-“Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison who offered Bristowe the DWTS role for the show’s 29th season. Harrison gave a stunned Bristowe the surprising offer during the TV special “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever,” per Fox News.

