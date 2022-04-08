Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Shawn Booth Sex-Shamed Her for Sleeping With 4 Guys From Bachelor Nation

Kaitlyn Bristowe made an appearance on the April 1, 2022, episode of the “Guys We F*****” podcast to talk about her time on “The Bachelorette.”

The reality star handed out roses in 2015, and the process worked for her; she fell in love with one of her suitors — Shawn Booth — and got engaged on the finale. However, the two ended up breaking up before they took the next step in their relationship.

Bristowe first appeared on Chris Soules’ season on “The Bachelor.” She decided to try out for the show after a serious relationship with a hockey player ended. At the time, Bristowe was 28-years-old. She recalled moving back in with her parents and going through a dark period of depression. “I was definitely feeling suicidal,” Bristowe said on “Guys We F*****.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” champ slowly started getting back on her feet, and a friend of her submitted her for “The Bachelor.”

Bristowe went on to talk about her experience on the show, and gave some juicy details about what went down behind-the-scenes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Revealed That She Fell in Love With Booth on Night 1

Bristowe had a fairly similar experience to some other “Bachelorette” stars — she met the guys on the first night, and one of them caught her eye.

“Basically, I fell in love night one with somebody,” Bristowe said on “Guys We F*****.” She explained that her season was very manipulated by producers.

“Now, looking back, too, I can see that the reason I fell so hard for him right away was that he looked like my ex. And I think I was like ‘oh my gosh,'” she said.

“This guy’s like perfect ‘Bachelor’ material,” she said of Booth. Bristowe also added that Booth sex-shamed her for sleeping with the other guys on her season, which she says in the main reason they broke up.

Bristowe and Booth broke up in 2018. She met her fiance Jason Tartick, who previously appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” in 2019 when she interviewed him for her “Off the Vine” podcast.

Bristowe Admitted She Had Sex With Her Top 3 in the Fantasy Suites

Bristowe talked about how much slut shaming she experienced during and after her season. She admitted that she really liked all three of the final guys on her show, despite knowing that she was going to pick Booth.

She admitted that she got physical with her top three guys — Ben Higgins, Shawn Booth, and Nick Viall.

“Sex is important to me in a relationship. If I’m going to marry you and get engaged to you on this show, like, intimacy and having sex is going to be important to me. And when you’re given the opportunity to, you know, take the relationships as far as you possibly can to see… ‘cuz like, I was so set on Shawn, but what if something intimate with Ben changed everything and then we had this beautiful chemistry?” Bristowe explained.

“You have to have STD checks before you go in there,” she added.

Bristowe also confirmed that she slept with Chris Soules when she was on his season of “The Bachelor.”

