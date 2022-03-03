Kaitlyn Bristowe Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Photo

Kaitlyn Bristowe has completely changed her look from her time on “The Bachelor” in 2015 to her time on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021.

Bristowe has spoken out about the changes that she’s made to her overall look, mainly because several people have accused her of having work done — something that she vehemently denies.

“So sick of women commenting on my face,” Bristowe tweeted in June 2021. She went on to share what she has changed about herself.

“[Six] years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight,” Bristowe tweeted, attempting to clear up the rumors that she’s gone under the knife.

Bristowe confirmed that she had Botox as part of her brow lift. The only thing that she saw a doctor for was to fix her earlobes, which had been stretched and sagging from wearing heavy earrings over the years.

On February 21, 2022, Bristowe shared a throwback photo of herself — and fans couldn’t believe how different she looks. In fairness, the photo appears to be from her school years.

Several People Couldn’t Get Over Bristowe’s Eyebrows or Her Curly Hair in a Throwback Photo She Shared on Instagram

Bristowe, who is currently on tour with DWTS, shared a throwback photo of herself pre-fame. “What is it for you? Cuz for me it’s ramen noodle hair,” Bristowe captioned the snap.

Several people weighed in on Bristowe’s glow up — but many also remembered the rocking trends that Bristowe was obviously a part of when she was younger — like her G Shock watch.

“It’s the perm and the silver ring finger band for me,” Brittney Kelley commented on the post.

“The frosted lipstick,” a makeup artist wrote.

“The browsss,” added former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti.

“It’s the grrrr for me, I too posed like that as a teenager!” someone else commented.

“It’s the crunchy hair for me,” a fifth comment read.

Bristowe Has Received a lot of Hate on Social Media & Her Fiance Has Defended Her

Over the past few years, Bristowe has received quite a bit of negative feedback on her looks, with people consistently slamming her for just about everything under the sun.

On the July 15, 2021, episode of the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, Bristowe’s fiance, Jason Tartick, spoke out about some of the bullying that his wife-to-be has faced.

“I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the sh** they do on Twitter. The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances—and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn. It’s grotesque. It’s a joke,” he said.

“The fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison’s looks? … It’s gotta end,” Tartick added.

Aside from being on tour with DWTS, Bristowe has also hosted the last two seasons of “The Bachelorette.” It’s unknown if she will continue hosting the show or if the new “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer will take over.

