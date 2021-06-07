Andrew Rivers, Katie Thurston’s Ex-Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Andrew Rivers is a comedian who previously dated the new Bachelorette, Katie Thurston. He made headlines after talking about their failed attempt at romance in his stand-up act.

“I went out with this girl a couple times over the summer and one night we were about to hook up but she just got a random nosebleed. Just like, out of nowhere her nose starts bleeding, at least that’s what I told the cops,” he joked in a clip on Instagram. Rivers added, “That kind of killed the vibe, so we never ended up hooking up that night.”

With scheduling conflicts, Thurston ended up doing her “own thing,” and going on The Bachelor. Rivers referred to Thurston as “the dildo girl,” quipping, “So I have to watch her date this guy and I was kind of rooting for her, but I was also like, ‘I hope you get second place.’”

Rivers joked he deserved royalties for her success. “If we hooked up she wouldn’t be the dildo girl,” he said in the clip. “She wouldn’t be famous. If she hadn’t left my house so unsatisfied, well that makes it sound like we did hook up.”

1. Rivers and Thurston Are Friends

Despite their romantic past, Thurston and Rivers have remained friends. As he captioned the clip of his stand-up act, “Awkward tinder date turned best friends but she’s hilarious and I taught her everything she knows.”

He recently reiterated the sentiment on Instagram, posting a photo of the former couple to celebrate the start of her Bachelorette season.

“Just about Katie Thurston’d my pants when I found out she was on the bachelor and am excited to watch her as the Bachelorette this season,” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the funniest people I know and I pray she lets me perform on her arena tour some day.”

Thurston returned the affection, commenting, “You’re the best!”

2. Rivers Auditioned for a Dating Show

Could Rivers follow in Thurston’s footsteps and look for love on television? He revealed on a June 2 episode of his father’s podcast, The Bob and Zipcast with Ed Kelly, that he auditioned for a new dating show called “Mating Season.”

According to The Wrap’s description of the show, “In the all-new Discovery series, eligible women and men will leave behind their human habits and attempt to find true love, animal style. With truly animalistic challenges, such as limited speaking opportunities and choreographing the perfect mating ritual to win over their potential mates, ‘Mating Season’ brings out the animal within to unleash our natural instincts in the pursuit of true love.”

Rivers referred to the show as “Survivor and Bachelor together,” which he said, “is perfect for me because when it comes to dating I’m like a cicada, I mate every 17 years.”

Though, he noted his Bachelor Nation connections did not prove helpful, saying, “I tried to name drop The Bachelor and they were like ‘oh we don’t really know.’”

“You know, I don’t know if you can find love on television but I am a comedian so I am going to have to meet the right girl because I’m going to be in the spotlight and she’s going to have to put up with, you know, lying and cheating and what better place to find someone than reality tv,” he joked, before his father interjected, “You’re not that type at all.”

3. Rivers Coordinated His Own Comedy Shows

Rivers is hoping to soon take his show back out on the road. As he revealed on his father’s podcast, The Bob and Zipcast with Ed Kelly, he has learned to coordinate his own shows.

To eliminate the middle-man, the 36-year-old will book theaters and run Facebook ads to sell tickets.

“I just started running ads and it turns out you can get people to make horrible decisions with Facebook and so they would buy comedy tickets,” Rivers said. He added, “Basically you work out an 80 split with tickets so you just give them 20% of whatever you sell so there’s pretty low risk.”

Rivers also tours with others, recently celebrating on Instagram a 22-show run with comedians Steve Hofstetter and Jarret Bernstein.

4. Rivers Appeared on the Cut’s ‘Truth or Drink’ Series

Rivers appeared on Cut’s “Truth or Drink” series on YouTube with his best friend, Adam Norwest. The pair revealed they met at the Tacoma Comedy Club.

The show included a few revelations: Rivers hit on Norwest’s wife before they were a couple, Norwest is willing to have set with him for $200,000 and the two do indeed love each other.

The video from 2015 has nearly 1.5 million views and 18,000 likes.

5. Rivers’ Dry Bar Video Has 15 Million Views

Rivers’ Dry Bar act about checking out an audience member’s bomb shelter and instead, being met with a plethora of gun jokes has garnered more than 15 million views on Facebook, according to his website. The YouTube version of the video has more than 700,000 views.

The comedian also released his own “A PANDEMIC SPECIAL!” to his YouTube page. The 25-minute, COVID-19 themed video has more than 120,000 views.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

