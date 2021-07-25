Major Katie Thurston ‘Men Tell All’ Spoiler Leaked in Now-Deleted Preview

Another day, another “Bachelorette” spoiler. This time, the flub comes directly from ABC.

Katie Thurston is down to just four guys on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but things are expected to rapidly change on the Monday, July 26, 2021, episode. Before the “Men Tell All” special airs on ABC, there will be a few scenes of the show airing. According to Reality Steve, this is going to be the time when fan-favorite Michael Allio self-eliminates.

Ahead of the Hometown Dates — in which Thurston would meet Allio’s son, James, for the first time — Allio apparently realizes that he’s just not ready to bring his son into his relationship with Thurston, and leaves before she gets to meet any of his family.

This information — or at least the part about Allio being the next one of Thurston’s guys to go home — has been unintentionally confirmed by ABC.

Allio Was Featured in a Now-Deleted Clip of the ‘Men Tell All’ Special

Ahead of Monday night’s “Bachelorette” episode, ABC released a teaser of the “Men Tell All” special, which was pre-taped and hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. As it turns out, the clip has been deleted. Why? Because Allio was in it.

Eagle-eyed “Bachelor” fans took to Reddit to point out that Allio could be seen in the clip, which means that he was part of the show — which is comprised of Thurston’s ex-boyfriends.

“I was wondering why this was deleted on the [Instagram] page but I didn’t even [realize] Michael was there,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“You can see Michael in this!” another added.

The spoiler comes toward the end of the clip, which shows Connor (the suitor who showed up on night one in a cat costume) singing a song he wrote about “bromance.” As the camera pans out to show all of the guys singing along, Allio can be seen sitting on the end — and, yes, he was singing along. You can see the clip here.

Thurston will undoubtedly get one-on-one time to chat with Allio during the “Men Tell All” special, but she will also face some other guys who played major roles in how her season of “The Bachelorette” turned out.

In an exclusive clip provided by People magazine, Thurston can be seen chatting with Andrew Spencer, an early frontrunner and the guy that many fans want to see become the next “Bachelor.”

Spencer shared very kind words with Thurston, and tells her that he truly believes that what they had on the show was real. Thurston thanks him, and says that her relationship with him was one of those “what ifs?” “What if we had more time together?” Thurston asks, sort of rhetorically.

Thurston will also get the opportunity to confront Thomas Jacobs, who was dubbed the season villain fairly early on. Judging by the clip, it seems as though the guys will have some words for Jacobs as well.

