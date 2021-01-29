Matt James Speaks out After His Friend Body Shamed “Queen” Victoria Larson in Video

Bachelor Matt James is making it clear he does not support body-shaming during a recent appearance on The Real.

Jeannie Mai, one of the talk show’s hosts, asked James to speak on a video featuring the Bachelor playing a round of golf with someone who made disparaging comments about “Queen” Victoria Larson’s body. Larson is a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor.

“That’s never something I condone or stand for and it’s just a constant reminder that you got to be smart about the people you surround yourself with,” the former football player said. He later added it is “not my character,” and “not something I’m going to support or stand for.”

The comments seemed to be a tactic of Gerard Gilfone to distract James while he’s taking a shot. “How was Victoria’s body?” Gilfone said in the video originally posted to a fan account on Instagram, Matt James Fan Page. “You know, ‘cause when I look at her it doesn’t look nice and you’ve been making out with this woman.” He continued to reference Larson in other jokes.

“In those moments when you’re in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game,” James told the hosts of The Real. “It’s sad that someone would think that saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do.”

The Wake Forest alum claimed to address the matter with Gilfone off-camera, saying “something along the lines of, you know, ‘Victoria wouldn’t give him a second look’ and ‘It’s always the pot calling the kettle black.’” He called commenting on a woman’s body a “low blow.”

Though the group appeared to be friends, given James’ comments, it remains unclear how close the pair are. While the former football player does not follow Gilfone on Instagram, his roommate Tyler Cameron does.

“I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him,” the Bachelor added.

Gilfone Doubled Down on His Comments

James’ insinuation Gilfone will not apologize appears to be accurate. Screenrant reported the man who is also known as “Jersey Jerry” and “The Don” confirmed he said the comments in a new video on his Instagram addressing the backlash. Since their article was published, his Instagram has been made private.

“Let’s get one thing clear, you’re lucky the Don is about to respond,” he said in his response, according to Screenrant. “I really don’t regret it whatsoever, and here’s why…Since I’ve been watching this show, the only real bully I see is the self-appointed…Queen Victoria. Before you point the finger at me, before you come at the Don, make sure you’ve got your ducks in a row.”

Gilfone is not alone in his criticism of Larson, who recently addressed claims she is a bully. Larson has been involved in multiple conflicts on the show, including with contestants Marylynn Sienna, Katie Thurston and Sarah Trott.

“During this season of The Bachelor, you have been the most ignorant, obnoxious, self-entitled person on the show,” he continued, seeming to address Larson directly. “I got news for you, Victoria, you’re about to get shut down by the Don.”

He then made references to her resurfaced arrest record and feud with Thurston.

Larson Responded With ‘I Love My Body’

The Instagram fan account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, reshared the video of Gilfone criticizing Larson. The self-titled “Queen” took to the comments section, writing, “Cute…. I love my body :).”

She then addressed the controversy on her personal Instagram account, captioning a meme with a golfer emoji. The meme shows an overweight man on a couch commenting on pageant queens, saying, “her nose is too big.”

“Y’all r too much,” she captioned her next post which features Larson in a black bikini and gold body chain. She added “body by” while tagging two pilates studios.

