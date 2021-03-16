Who Is Matt James’ Brother John the Scorpio?

Matt James‘ brother John was featured on the finale of The Bachelor. John was on-hand to meet Matt’s two final women, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young, along with Patty James, Matt and John’s mother.

“My brother and my mom, they know me better than anybody,” Matt said in a promo for the Bachelor finale.

According to Distractify, Matt and John were raised in North Carolina. It’s unknown how close the two brothers are, but they do not appear very frequently on each other’s Instagram accounts — though they do follow each other. The only photo of John and Matt on John’s Instagram was posted on August 2, 2020, and does not contain a caption.

John’s most recent Instagram share was posted on Valentine’s Day. He shared a photo of his mother on a horse, and added two emoji for the caption; a pink tulip and a pink heart.

Fans Have Been Curious About Matt’s Brother for Weeks

A few weeks ago, a Reddit thread dedicated to Matt’s brother was started, and several Redditors have posted their curiosity about him.

“Why do you guys think there hasn’t been much mention of Matt’s brother John on the show?” the original Reddit user posted.

“I’m guessing Matt’s brother values his privacy,” one person responded.

“I wonder if Matt’s brother was raised more by their father and Matt was raised more by their mother,” suggested another.

“Maybe Matt’s brother didn’t want to be part of the show,” added a third.

Shortly after John made his debut on the Bachelor finale, some Instagram users looked him up and have been taking to the comments section on some of his posts.

“Has anyone ever told you that you favor @nipseyhussle or is it just me,” one Instagram user commented on a photo that was posted back on February 5.

“You’re a legend,” added another, while a fourth commented that John looks like Colin Kaepernick.

John the Scorpio Is a Musician

John the Scorpio is a musician, according to his Instagram account. His music can be heard on SoundCloud.

“John the Scorpio is a smooth passionate musician influenced by g funk music and underground west coast hip-hop and R&B. – peace and love to the subconscious community and the indigos out there who enjoy authentic and original music,” reads his bio on SoundCloud.

He has several songs on SoundCloud, including a few that were posted over the past year. They include “Virus,” “Sometimes,” and “Usa ta be.”

Matt Previously Opened up About His Brother, Saying That They Didn’t Share the Same Religious Beliefs

Before getting in to the current Bachelor season, Matt spoke about his brother — albeit briefly.

“My views are my own and I would never force that on somebody, especially with those views being different within my family. My brother and I have completely different religious beliefs, and I don’t love him any less. I would never want that to be something that kept me from being with somebody,” Matt told Entertainment Tonight.

