Blogger Slams Matt James for Questionable Behavior This Past Weekend

Bachelor Matt James spent some time in Tampa, Florida, last weekend for the festivities surrounding Super Bowl LV. James looked like he had a great time, getting together with some friends — including his BFF Tyler Cameron — heading out to packed venues to listen to music, eating at some of Tampa’s most popular foodie spots, and getting his game on with pals at Top Golf.

Various photos and videos of James have popped up on social media. In many of these videos, James is seen in large crowds while not wearing a face mask.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor ordered a temporary mask mandate for the city during Super Bowl weekend. While Tampa residents are required to wear masks at most indoor locations, Mayor Castor’s temporary mandate required that masks be worn outside.

“The crowds gathered in downtown Tampa on the eve of Super Bowl LV. [The] city put in place a mask ordinance ahead of #SBLV events but compliance here is at best guess maybe around 50%,” Justin Schecker from WFLA tweeted over the weekend.

Well, Matt James was one of the people who broke those rules — and now he’s being called out by popular blogger Reality Steve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Said Matt James Was ‘Setting a Horrible Example’ This Weekend

Imagine being The Bachelor and blocking someone thinking that the video of them partying in Tampa 2 nights ago would just disappear??? #TheBachelor #Bachelor Matt James and Tyler Cameron go away pic.twitter.com/bZ8XLy8Tz5 — princess di stan account (@Steeeeviee) February 8, 2021

Matt James arrived in Tampa before the weekend, and his first stop was dinner at Bern’s Steakhouse, one of the city’s most popular eateries. Over the weekend, James had a jam-packed schedule of fun that included dinner at foodie heaven Datz, and a party at WTR Pool and Grill. He was also seen swinging clubs at Top Golf, outside of downtown.

Several videos of Matt James were shared on social media, and many of them — including the one from him at WTR above — showed him not wearing a face mask. In some photos and videos, however, like the ones taken at Top Golf, James was wearing a mask.

Reality Steve sounded off about the Bachelor and his weekend in FLA.

“I think the bigger story this weekend has to do with the fact that yet more and more evidence of Matt James and his buddy Tyler for that matter, being seen at clubs, no masks, not social distancing, etc. Yeah, it gets tired to literally see him doing this every week, but you know what? We wouldn’t talk about it if he didn’t make it so obvious. I mean, what else can you say at this point. In a club, with a shit ton of people, maskless for a Super Bowl party. He doesn’t get it, or he doesn’t care. And he probably should. The guy will wear a mask outside when he’s [at] Top Golf (a video I got sent to me Sat night before he went to the club), but he won’t wear one inside at a club packed with others who also aren’t wearing? You got it all backwards, man. Setting a horrible example,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

Fans Have Also Bashed Matt James for Partying During a Pandemic

While Matt James and Tyler Cameron appeared to be living their best lives this weekend, fans of the show seemed completely disgusted with their behavior. Several have taken to Reddit to speak out about the “selfish” actions of the Bachelor Nation members.

“Unfollowed and blocked. Don’t want to give either of them engagement accidentally. Selfish assholes bring no value to my life,” one Reddit user commented on the thread.

“I don’t even have an instagram but i am unfollowing them,” added another.

“Not surprised. He and Tyler were partying it up so much last year and I refuse to watch his season. I get that he is the first black bachelor but we are in a pandemic! Let’s think of the bigger picture here. Hate that he is getting such a great edit and all the fame when his and Tyler’s actions aren’t ideal,” echoed a third.

