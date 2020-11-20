Melissa Rycroft slams Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss can count former Bachelor winner, Melissa Rycroft, among their naysayers. Rycroft recently spoke with Us Weekly and shared the reasons why she doesn’t see long term success for the couple.

“This is going to sound really negative. I don’t think they’re going to last ‘cause I don’t think they have the foundation, you know?” said the host of Logically Irrational. “At least we haven’t seen it. We haven’t seen the deep intimate talks.”

Crawley made headlines when she quit The Bachelorette early, engaged to Moss. Rycroft knows a thing or two about Bachelor Nation relationships not lasting after the show. She left the show engaged to Jason Mesnick before getting dumped at the After the Final Rose so he could pursue a relationship with Molly Malaney.

Much has been made of Crawley’s age as the 39-year-old is the oldest Bachelorette in the franchise’s history. While Crawley has argued that age is just a number, Rycroft, herself 37 years old, said the age gap could play a factor.

“There is a big difference between a 39-year-old woman and a 31-year-old guy,” Rycroft told the news outlet. “You know, he is now in the spotlight, this really attractive 30-year-old and does he want to get married next year and have kids? Maybe, maybe. But he might also kind of get a taste of what Bachelor Nation can do to somebody and say, ‘You know what, I don’t want to be tied down right now and I want to experience all of this.’”

Stars of Bachelor Nation often leave the franchise with an increased social media following, allowing for some to change careers and become influences. Moss has previously stated his desire to have a career like Ryan Seacrest’s.

“The pessimist in me is saying it’s probably not going to work out,” said Rycroft. “The romantic, though, is like, ‘God, maybe!’”

Rycroft Was Initially Excited for Crawley

“I’m so glad we’re finally on to Tayshia,” said Rycroft, before adding her initial excitement about Crawley’s casting.

“I was so excited about Clare. I was one of the ones going, ‘I think she’s a great pick. I love that she’s older. I love that she’s outspoken. I think it’s going to be a different feel of The Bachelorette’ and by golly, wasn’t it a different feel,” she told Us Weekly. She noted she was over Crawley’s journey as the Bachelorette after the first episode.

“It was hard to watch Clare towards the end the way she was kind of treating the guys,” according to Rycroft. Noting their similar ages, she added, “I would never just randomly look at a guy and be like, that’s my husband.”

Rycroft spoke of her own preference to get to know the serious details in a person’s life. Rather, she believes Crawley created a fantasy in her mind after “stalking” Moss on social media and the speed of their relationship has left Moss “shell shocked.”

Crawley Is Sending Love to Her Haters

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Crawley had a surprising answer when asked about the criticism directed toward her.

“I just honestly want to send them love,” she told host Michael Strahan. “Because I think hurt people hurt people. And if you care enough to go on my social media, go on [Moss’] social media, take the time to write things out, and spread hate. It just really says kind of what’s going internally on with them if they’re coming from a place of anger or hate. So for me, I just want to send them nothing but love.”

Though, Crawley did admit it did still hurt. “The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened, genuinely happened,” she said. “It just blows my mind in a world right now where there’s so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now. Love and this type of thing of thing should not be one of those things, so it just blows me away.”

Before Moss was able to confirm their engagement, the NFL player-turned-model took to Instagram in an eight-minute monologue. He said, in part, “I know in my lowest of lows and my darkest of times, there’s certain things I would never say or do to my worst enemy that I’ve seen all over the Internet to countless people.”

Crawley and Moss appear to still be going strong.

