Clint Eastwood’s ‘Secret’ Grandson Is 1 of Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

On Monday, July 26, 2021, ABC released the cast of Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette.” Fans of the show got their very first look at some of the guys that will be meeting Young when filming begins in the next few days.

While fans have been drooling over the men that Young gets to date over the next few weeks, others have been on the hunt for more information about the suitors, and there’s one suitor in particular who has quite an interesting story to tell. Why? Because his grandfather is Clint Eastwood!

L.T. Murray IV, the 38-year-old from Bellavue, Washington, works as a personal trainer, according to his website. However, what’s most intriguing about him, is that he is a descendant of one of the most famous actors ever. L.T. is on Instagram, but his account is currently private.

Here’s what you need to know:

LT Murray IV Made Headlines in 2018 After Attending a Movie Premiere With His Mom

Back in 2018, LT made headlines when he stepped out for the premiere of “The Mule.” At the time, YourTango reported that Eastwood had a “secret” daughter with an unnamed woman while he was engaged to Maggie Johnson. According to the report, the unnamed woman became pregnant, had Eastwood’s baby, and put her up for adoption.

That child is Eastwood’s daughter, Laurie Murray. As she got older, she became curious about her biological parents, according to YourTango. Turns out, she was able to obtain her original birth certificate, and Eastwood was listed as her biological father. “She reached out to the Oscar winner and the two became close, sharing a love of the outdoors and golf,” YT reports.

When LT and his mom were photographed at the movie premiere, just about everyone was wondering who he was — he is very easy on the eyes! Although he doesn’t have a huge following, a lot of people know who he is because his name has been circulated on the internet in the past.

Is LT Murray IV Going on ‘The Bachelorette’ for the Wrong Reasons?

Although fans haven’t even been formally introduced to LT yet, there will undoubtedly be a lot of questions surrounding his decision to go on the show.

In April 2019, Radar Online reported that LT had become an “internet sensation,” and that he wanted to make a name for himself in the entertainment business — not unlike his famous granddad. While it doesn’t sound like LT wanted to become a serious movie star, he told the outlet that he wanted his “own show.”

At the time, he told Radar Online that a television network had reached out to him about a “competition show,” but he wasn’t quite sure if that was the route he wanted to take. “I want to host something, or write, act and produce. Nothing is keeping me [in Washington],” he told the outlet.

So, is LT on “The Bachelorette” for the right reasons? It seems as though only time will tell.

