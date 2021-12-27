Michelle Young Shades ‘Bachelorette’ Villain in Instagram Post

Michelle Young and her fiance Nayte Olukoya spent their first Christmas together, and celebrated the season all weekend. Nayte was in Michelle’s home state of Minnesota for the festivities, which included the Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

The couple shared plenty of fun photos and videos at the game, and fans loved seeing the two have so much fun together. And, when Michelle ran into an old friend, she couldn’t help but take a shot at “Bachelorette” villain, Jamie Skaar.

Toward the beginning of the season, Jamie started some rumors about Michelle, including one that she and suitor Joe Coleman already formed a relationship before filming. In addition, Jamie accused Michelle of being “booed up” with a “tall, light-skin baller.” He then went on to tell Michelle that the other guys in the house were talking about these rumors — leaving out the very important fact that he was the one who started them.

“There’s been a whole bunch of talk today about this kind of feeling that maybe you might have known Joe before. For me, personally, I don’t really care because I feel like whatever happened before getting here has nothing to do with me, but everybody else keeps fueling it. Given that this entire journey is about authenticity and trust… I think there’s people out there questioning that,” Jamie told Michelle.

And while Michelle sent Jamie home, she took advantage of an opportunity to shade him this weekend.

Michelle Young Ran Into the ‘Light-Skin Baller’ at the Vikings Game

While at the Vikings game with Nayte, Michelle ran into the guy that Jamie was apparently accusing her of having a relationship with. She shared a selfie with Jordan Alberino, a University of Oregon alum.

“The ‘light skin baller,'” Michelle captioned the photo which was posted to her Instagram Stories. You can see it on Reddit here.

It seems as though the two are friends and have hung out in the past, based on Jordan’s Instagram feed. The photo above, for example, was posted back on July 22, 2021. There doesn’t seem to have been anything romantic going on between the two, however.

Nevertheless, Michelle couldn’t help but share the pic.

Fans Found it Hilarious That Michelle Revealed Who the ‘Light Skin Baller’ Is

Fans were tickled to see that Michelle posted the pic with Jordan, effectively shading Jamie in the process. A Reddit thread about the post was started, and more than 100 comments have piled up in support of Michelle’s funny post.

“I love her for this! Also, he’s cute,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“She should’ve tagged Jamie. Loved this,” added another.

“This made me LOL. Jamie is such a clown,” a third person wrote.

“Michelle is hilarious,” a fourth comment read.

“OMG that’s so funny. I thought Jamie was pulling that story out of his ass but turns out there is an actual light skin baller (even tho it’s just a friend lol),” another person added.

It’s unknown if Jamie saw Michelle’s post, but he has yet to respond.

