Did Michelle Young Split With Her ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Due to Season Regrets?

There has been a rumor floating around the internet that Michelle Young has broken things off with the guy she chose on the finale of “The Bachelorette“, and has gotten back together with one of the guys she sent home.

It’s unclear how the rumor started, but there doesn’t actually seem to be any truth to it.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Michelle has narrowed her suitors down to two and will chose between Brandon Jones and Nayte Olukoya on the season finale, which is set to air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. A fan on Twitter asked if the rumor that Michelle broke things off with her season pick — Nayte — to get back with her ex, Joe Coleman. And Reality Steve responded, clearing up any confusion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle & Nayte Are Still Engaged

As Reality Steve revealed fairly early on, Michelle accepted a proposal from Nayte. As far as he knows, the two are still together. Wherefore, any rumors that she broke things off with him aren’t true.

“What’s up with rumors Nayte had a girlfriend of five years right before the show? And that [he and Michelle have] broken up, and she’s with Joe? Any validity to either statement?” one Twitter user asked.

“Not true. Michelle & Nayte are engaged. You’ll see that Tuesday. People just looking for clicks,” Reality Steve responded. “As for his ex, I’ve spoken to her a few times over last 2 months. She never wanted to be part of this story. Her friends are the ones that keep pushing it. There you go,” he added.

Many fans were seriously upset that Michelle sent Joe home on the Tuesday, December 14, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette,” which could be one of the reasons that rumors like this are getting legs.

There Have Been Rumors That Nayte Was Seen Flirting With Other Women

Popular Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a blind back on November 17, 2021, in which someone claimed that they got hit on by Nayte.

“I live in Austin and ran into Nayte from Michelle’s season this past weekend at a bar. He was very flirty with me when I ordered and offered me a shot and was drunk and trying to hug me,” the blind read.

“I’m a lesbian so I said no thanks. Like an hour later, I saw him taking shots and hugging up at the bar with a different girl. Not Michelle. But he was really inappropriate in my opinion. He’s 6’8″ and impossible to miss. Also super loud,” the anonymous source continued.

The person who sent in the blind didn’t offer any additional information and there weren’t any photos or videos to prove that the information was true. Fans are always skeptical of these kinds of rumors, but fans have also been skeptical of Nayte as well, with many fans worried that he’s going to break Michelle’s heart.

Nevertheless, fans are eager to see how Michelle and Nayte interact on the live “After the Final Rose” special which will air on ABC directly following “The Bachelorette” finale on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

