Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Share Sad News With Fans

Just a couple of weeks after Michelle Young spoke out against split rumors, she and her fiance Nayte Olukoya have confirmed that they have ended their engagement.

Michelle and Nayte got engaged on the finale of Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The two seemed wildly in love and appeared ready to spend their lives together, but in the six months since the “After the Final Rose” episode aired live on ABC, things have changed drastically.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 17, 2022.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” the statement continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Called Nayte Her ‘Best Friend’

Michelle’s Instagram statement continued with a message for Nayte.

“To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed,” she wrote.

“I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and I and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak,” she continued.

Michelle statement comes just a couple of weeks after rumors that the two had split circulated. Michelle was spotted without her engagement ring, sending the internet into a frenzy. According to E! News, the former “Bachelorette” decided to respond to said rumors.

“There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring. And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger,” Michelle said in a video message posted to her Instagram Stories.

“Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings—not a zoo exhibit,” she added.

Shortly there after, Michelle and Nayte reunited for her birthday and, on June 4, 2022, they made a red carpet appearance together at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango.

Nayte Also Posted a Statement on His Instagram Stories

Around the same time that Michelle shared her breakup announcement, Nayte shared a similar post on his Instagram Stories.

“When we both started this journey we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with,” Nayte’s statement began.

“Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can. Michelle and I are naturally private people, and when it comes to this break up, we will continue being so. However, when I do want to share with you all is that this was real. We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cherish each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance,” he continued.

Nayte went on to say that he and Michelle have appreciated the support from Bachelor Nation. He asked for privacy through this difficult time so that the two could “mend [their] hearts.”

