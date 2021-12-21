Nayte Olukoya Age & Height: How Old and How Tall Is the ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor?

One of Michelle Young‘s frontrunners, who has been a fan favorite since the premiere, is Nayte Olukoya. Nayte made it to the final two on Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette” and he has a very special connection with her.

Nayte is a Canadian native who lives in Austin, Texas, according to his ABC bio. His full name is Babatunde Obafemi Robert Nathaniel Olukoya, which is how he introduced himself to Michelle after stepping out of the limo on night one.

Reality Steve previously revealed that Nayte obtained his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University, and he currently works as a senior account executive for Indeed.com. According to his Instagram, he obtained a degree in business administration with a minor in Africana studies.

“This journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. I could have stayed in Canada with my Father or in Omaha with my Mom and Step Dad but instead I chose to drive 30 hours back to Cheney, WA with no source of income, no set plans on where to stay (S/O @brandon_jimerson) and I hadn’t even enrolled into EWU yet. I knew it would be hard but I knew where I was wasn’t where I wanted to be and that it would be worth it if I left. I’d figure it out,” Nayte captioned an Instagram photo of himself in his cap and gown in June 2019. He added that he paid his own way through school.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nayte Is 27-Years-Old

Nayte is about a year younger than Michelle. His birthday is in July, and he turned 27-years-old in 2021. Meanwhile, Michelle celebrated her 28th birthday on June 3, 2021.

According to his ABC bio, Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he approaches his 30th birthday, he’s been hoping to find the right woman to settle down with. “He’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance,” his bio reads.

Nayte’s zodiac sign is Cancer. “Cancers are shielded by hard, external shells. At first, these crabs may be perceived as cold or distant. With time, though, Cancers reveal their gentle nature, genuine compassion, and mystical capabilities. Just don’t be surprised if it takes a while to get to know them,” according to Allure.

His Nickname Is ‘6-Foot-8 Nayte’

Nayte was the tallest suitor on Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette” and is easily one of the tallest guys to ever appear on a “Bachelor” franchise show. He stands very tall at 6-feet, 8 inches, and often towered over the other guys. Although Michelle is tall — she’s 5-foot-9, Nayte is nearly a foot taller than she is! He is often referred to on the ‘net as “6-foot-8 Nayte.”

According to his ABC bio, it’s hard to miss Nayte when he walks into a room — not only is he described as an “Adonis of a man,” but his bio also notes that he has a killer smile. And it’s one that Michelle has enjoyed seeing all season long.

Nayte’s fate on “The Bachelorette” will be revealed on the finale, which is set to air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

