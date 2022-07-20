Fans React After Video of Nayte Olukoya & Deandra Kanu Surfaces

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya ended their engagement just a few months after the “Bachelorette” finale aired, which surprised many fans.

“Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 17, 2022.

On the same day, Nayte shared a post of his own.

“We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cherish each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance,” his post on his Instagram Stories read, in part.

In the time since, Nayte has been spotted hanging out with someone else from Bachelor Nation — and some fans think that he’s already moved on from Michelle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle & Nayte Don’t Follow Each Other on Instagram Anymore

While the two seemed extremely supportive of each other in their respective break-up posts, things have since taken a turn. Michelle and Nayte no longer follow each other on social media — some people think they’ve actually blocked each other — and the photos of them as a couple have slowly disappeared off each of their feeds.

While Michelle has been leaning on her friends to help her through this difficult time, Nayte has been hanging out with other members of Bachelor Nation, including Deandra Kanu from Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor.”

There have been a few photos and videos of Nayte and Deandra shared online and some fans think that the two are getting to know each other. On July 17, 2022, a new video of Nayte and Deandra has been shared on social media and fans are reacting to it on Reddit.

Fans Reacted to a Video That Shows Nayte & Deandra Sitting Next to Each Other

The Instagram fan account bachelornation.scoop shared a video of Nayte hanging out with some new Bachelor Nation friends, including Deandra, who could be seen sitting next to him. Although the two aren’t holding hands or kissing in the video, they do appear cozied up to one another.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the video on Reddit.

“My heart hurts for Michelle. I can’t imagine dealing with a break up while watching my very recent ex-fiance with a woman who publicly admitted to having a crush on him during our relationship,” one person wrote.

“We also don’t know how long Nayte and Michelle were on the rocks before they announced the breakup, so it doesn’t seem very fair to assume this is too soon based on the date of their announcement. Maybe they were already processing and finding some emotional closure before the actual breakup. Idk,” someone else suggested.

“God, poor Michelle. I know Nayte and Deandra are single I’m not arguing the right or wrongness of that. But my heart just breaks for Michelle,” a third Redditor added.

“Reality tv engagement or not, it was real to Michelle and that’s all that really matters. I feel for her,” read another comment.

READ NEXT: Did Nayte Olukoya Really Cheat on Michelle Young?