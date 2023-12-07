‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Who Gets Married & Which Couples Are Engaged?

The season 9 finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” airs on Thursday, December 7, and quite a few spoilers are available. Sneak peeks for the season have teased that there will be a wedding taking place during this 3-hour episode, and there will be other juicy developments too.

Spoilers indicate the wedding scenes involve season 7 stars Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch. There seems to be a little more to it, though.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Wedding Is Not What It Appears

ABC teased that viewers will see the “first-ever Paradise wedding” during the December 7 show. There have, however, been several other weddings incorporated into a season of the summer show.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans may remember in 2015 when Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd had their wedding on the beach, as People noted.

In 2017, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass had their wedding shown on an episode of the show. Another paradise wedding happened in 2019 when Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone got married with the cast members still filming in attendance.

Is a season 9 couple about to follow that same path? According to podcaster and blogger Reality Steve, the answer is no.

Reality Steve has been releasing “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers since filming was happening, and he has revealed the scoop on the wedding preview. On August 23, Reality Steve shared on his blog that the bride and groom are season 7 stars Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch.

“The couple they show Jesse marrying on the beach is Kenny and Mari. Told you back in June I heard they were down there, but assumed it was just for another date card hand out,” he explained.

He continued, “Well, now we know the real reason. I’m sure that was just a favor to production to do a ‘ceremony’ down there, since their real wedding is set for this upcoming October or November.”

As Reality Steve noted, Pepin and Braasch’s real wedding wasn’t slated to happen on the beach in Mexico. The “Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds actually got married on November 11 in Puerto Rico, where her family lives, shared People.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 Does End With Couples Together

Nobody who met during season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” is getting married in the finale. However, that doesn’t mean there are at least a few couples who leave the beach together.

According to an Instagram post from Reality Steve on November 2, Kylee Russell and Aven Jones do not get engaged in paradise. However, they also did not split. They have been together as a couple since filming, and it seems for now, they are still together.

Reality Steve believes that two couples do get engaged in the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale. Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant connected very early in season 9, and have remained a strong pair. Spoilers indicate they are currently engaged.

In addition, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock got engaged, according to Reality Steve.

Are all three of those couples still together? Reality Steve hasn’t revealed any spoilers about any breakups, or any additional tidbits of other pairs who may have reconnected off-screen.

The December 6 season 9 finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” will be three hours long. That likely indicates there will be some updates on everybody’s current status incorporated along the way. Viewers will be quite eager to find out how everybody’s doing now.