Peter Weber Rejects Contract with ABC

Former “Bachelor” Peter Weber, aka “Pilot Pete,” was about ready to step back into the spotlight and look for love on the upcoming season eight of “Bachelor in Paradise.” But something stopped him. According to an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Weber chose not to go to BIP because he could not reach a contract agreement with ABC.

Weber told Us Weekly, “I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it. We just couldn’t agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to.”

Pilot Pete further explained, “I had gotten the days off. I had this month off to go out there and I was going to give it a shot. I honestly was. I always kept looking at that as like the one venue I hadn’t like really checked off yet or tried.”

Not only was Weber planning to look for love in paradise, but he also had his eye on a particular bachelorette. Although he wouldn’t reveal to Us Weekly exactly who she was, he did hint that she was on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Did Weber Make the Right Choice?

Weber has no trouble attracting women, on or off camera. The interview with Us Weekly took place at Martha Stewart’s Mario Badescu Skin Care Garden Party in New York City on Tuesday, June 21st. According to Page Six, Weber was “hounded by women” at that party.

Although Stewart was unable to attend due to COVID-19, a “spy” informed Page Six that “it felt like Stewart was ‘playing matchmaker from afar.’” The “spy” continued, “It felt like a second shot at love. [Weber] arrived early and stayed until the very end and different groups of women were coming up to him all night.”

So, it does not appear that Weber needs to go on BIP to meet women. As for not being able to reach a financial agreement with ABC, Weber does not seem bothered by it. He told Us Weekly, “I thought maybe [I could] give it one more try. But [ABC and I] ended up not being able to agree on anything and get out there. I feel everything happens for a reason, so it’s all good.”

Will the Past Dictate the Future?

Peter & Hannah Ann's Emotional Break Up 💔 | The Bachelor Just 3 months after their proposal in Australia, Peter comes to terms that he's still in love with Maddison and decides he can no longer continue his engagement with Hannah Ann. Did you see this coming? ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation Season: 24 Episode: 12 Bachelor: Peter Weber ➤ Want more Hannah B? Watch her journey… 2020-03-11T14:00:14Z

Weber was taking a break from dating after the difficulties he faced on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and then being unsuccessful again at finding love as The Bachelor. He confessed to Us Weekly, “There was a long period — and it kind of sucked — where I just didn’t feel ready to [date]. I was in a weird mindset [after everything that had] gone on with me transpired.”

Weber has had a tumultuous romantic history in the recent past. First, he was rejected by Bachelorette Hannah Brown after their famous “windmill incident,” something, which he told Good Morning America, he didn’t want to define him.

Then, after becoming the lead on “The Bachelor” he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, he ended up following in the footsteps of former bachelors Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr, and broke up with his fiancé for his runner-up, in this case Madison Prewett.

When that didn’t work out, Weber started dating another one of his rejected bachelorettes, Kelley Flanagan. That relationship failed as well, with Flanagan publicly announcing “I wanted more of a man.”

Weber is currently single, but he will not be changing that status on “Bachelor in Paradise,” at least not in 2022.

