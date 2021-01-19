Bachelor Contestant Accused of Deleting Selfie with Trump Flag

The most controversial contestant on this season of The Bachelor has been under additional scrutiny after eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans accused her of having a folded TRUMP flag in the background of one of her Instagram selfies.

Victoria Larson, who refers to herself as “Queen Victoria” on the reality dating show, raised eyebrows when Twitter user @imstaceygg tweeted screenshots of a photo Victoria posted with her dog for International Dog Day. In the tweet, @imstaceygg asked Victoria “What is this hunny,” zooming in on the folded flag in the background of the photo.

The tweet quickly gained attention and has amassed over 104,000 likes and 8,800 retweets. Twitter quickly came to the conclusion that the flag looks suspiciously like the flags flown by Trump supporters.

Reacting to the viral tweet, one user wrote, “i thought she was a teenager in disguise trying to be the most annoying contestant ever but this makes SO MUCH more sense.” Another said, “Are we shocked? She been screaming ‘I am a immature attention-seeker.’ Since the premiere, it radiates very much MAGAt energy.”

ok ok not defending her at all but could it be a NY flag? — monty (@louisiana1995) January 12, 2021

One user wondered if the flag, which is only partially visible, could have been misinterpreted, asking, “ok ok not defending her at all but could it be a NY flag?”

In response, @SunshineNPeacee shared a photo of a Trump flag, which features white stars, a red border, and bold-print white writing on a blue flag. With the photo, they explained, “Nah girl look at the faint red outline on it too, it’s the Trump flag.”

Victoria Deleted the Controversial Selfie From Instagram After it Garnered Unwanted Attention

After the photo went viral, Victoria ultimately deleted it from her Instagram feed entirely. A sweep of her Instagram account, which has over 20,000 followers, shows that it is no longer visible to the public. Victoria has not commented on the accusations nor the possible flag in the photo, so whether or not the folded cloth in the background of Victoria’s selfie was actually a Trump flag has been left to the interpretation of Bachelor Nation.

As Screen Rant points out, it is possible that the flag was not in support of Trump at all, or that it doesn’t belong to Victoria but rather someone else in her house. They also note that there are similarly-designed flags that read “Trump lost lol.”

Following the riots at the Capitol, Bachelor lead Matt James issued a response on social media. In a series of 3 tweets, James wrote, “Yesterday, as we watched riots take place inside our Capitol we’re reminded yet again we’re living in two different Americas… As a Black man who saw how peaceful protestors were handled this summer, I know a group of black or brown rioters would not have been dealt with the same way… We need to address the hypocrisy and injustice in our country to set a better example for the next generation. I’m praying for America in 2021, and to say nothing is saying something.”

Fans Have Accused Victoria of Being an Actor Planted by the Show’s Producers

Since Victoria first introduced herself as “Queen” during the premiere episode of The Bachelor season 25, Bachelor Nation has been wondering if Victoria’s over-the-top personality is an act, and if the contestant is quite literally playing the role of the villain this season.

As a contestant on the show, Victoria’s job title in her bio is “Queen.” Outside of the show, however, Distractify has identified her as a health coach. She was also formerly a flight attendant.

Although Larson does not appear to have any professional acting credits, one thing is clear – she has been positioned as the season’s villain. During the second episode of the season, Larson went to Matt James to “warn” him about Marylynn. She claimed that Marylynn’s treatment of her while they were roommates was so bad, she had to leave the room and sleep on the couch.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 25 air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Madison Prewett Weighs In on Bennett Jordan from The Bachelorette 2020