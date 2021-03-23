Former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Diagnosis

A former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star has opened up about her fertility struggles, sharing some heartbreaking words on Instagram.

Sarah Herron, who first appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor back in 2013, has been trying to conceive a child with her beau Dylan Brown. According to Us Weekly, the two started dating in 2017. Brown is “an award-winning contemporary adventure photographer and videographer,” according to his website.

On March 19, Sarah shared an Instagram post in which she opened up about her journey to start a family. She and Brown have been trying to have a baby for the past seven months. With no success thus far, however, Sarah went to see a doctor. After some tests were completed, Sarah learned that she had Diminished Ovarian Reserve (DOR).

Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Was Diagnosed With Diminished Ovarian Reserve & Started Her First Dose of Letrozole

In an Instagram post, Sarah shared that she was recently diagnosed with Diminished Ovarian Reserve (DOR).

“I never imagined it would go this way for me—that at 34 I’d be told my chances of having a baby naturally, are very slim. … Although this is my body, it’s both mine and my partner’s experience, so I’ve received Dylan’s permission to share publicly. After 7 months of trying, but with no pregnancy, we turned to fertility testing. The results are consistent. My egg count and quality is low,” Sarah captioned an Instagram photo.

For those that may be unfamiliar with DOR, it is “diagnosed through a few blood tests that measure follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels. Both of these hormones play an important role in menstruation and reproduction,” Healthline Parenthood reports. In short, this diagnosis means that Sarah’s body is producing a low (or diminished) number of eggs and/or those that her body is producing may not be good quality.

The diagnosis came as a surprise to Sarah, who took it very hard.

“It’s hard not to feel broken—but I know this is just information to know myself better—to know my relationships, priorities, and values, better. Whatever the outcome may be. This is not a reflection of my ability to mother and nurture, and it does not make me any less deserving of my partner,” Sarah’s photo captioned continued.

Following her diagnosis, Sarah and Dylan agreed that she would start Letrozole, which helps stimulate the ovaries in hopes that her body will produce a healthy, mature egg. Letrozole has proven to increase the chances in natural conception according to the National Institutes of Health.

which is supposed to stimulate my ovaries to mature an egg. It all feels so real, so fast.

Sarah Admitted That She Felt ‘Resentment’ After Her Diagnosis

In a subsequent Instagram post (above), Sarah opened up about the feelings that came across her after her diagnosis.

“After learning about my low fertility count, I’m embarrassed to admit that my immediate feeling was resentment. Resentment for the weight I’d put on trying to create a healthy relationship with food, for the day I would become pregnant. This was an instrumental tactic for my eating recovery, and suddenly all of it seemed a waste,” she captioned a candid Instagram post that showcased side-by-side photos of her recent weight gain.

Sarah’s post received a ton of positive feedback, as she concluded “it’s ok to not feel strong all of the time. But remember, the greatest lessons in love are how you love yourself.”

Former Bachelor star Michelle Money commented, “Beautiful message and beautiful woman,” and added a red heart emoji. Dozens of others also shared their love and support for Sarah, who has been extremely candid about what she has been going through.

Sarah is fairly active on social media and will undoubtedly be sharing more updates in the coming months. Fans are hopeful that she will have some happy news soon.

