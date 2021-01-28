Sarah Trott Responds to Rumors She Had a Boyfriend While on ‘The Bachelor’

Sarah Trott is speaking out against accusations she appeared on The Bachelor despite having a boyfriend.

The Sun reported Trott started dating Ben Dorman, known professionally as DJ Bijou, before and following competing for Matt James’ heart.

Yet, her representative told E! News in a statement, “Sarah unequivocally did not have a boyfriend before, during or after her appearance on The Bachelor. When she took a trip to Cabo in August 2020, she did so with a group of friends, Ben Dorman being one of them.”

The former journalist’s representative acknowledged “intimate moments between them,” likely referencing the photo from The Sun of the pair about to kiss and the photo from Page Six of Dorman pretending to bite Trott’s butt.

“Sarah went on the trip to Cabo single and came back single, still on her journey to find love, which is why she agreed to go on The Bachelor a month or so later,” Trott’s representative purported.

This statement comes as a direct rebuttal to the claims of The Sun’s source, “who was present during the Mexican getaway and close with the pair.” They said, “She was in a relationship with Ben while she was auditioning to go on the show and up until they started filming, and they are still together now.”

The publication claims they even saw flirty text messages between the rumored couple taking place before and after filming from August to December. In one text message, Dorman referenced recently attending the engagement of Trott’s sister.

The statement to E! News also addressed these claims, adding, “Any photographs or text messages mentioned are taken out of context and a misrepresentation of the circumstances. Ultimately, Sarah left The Bachelor due the deteriorating health of her father and the awful treatment she received from the other cast members, not due to a purported relationship with Ben.”

As viewers saw, Trott left the show following backlash amongst her castmates for crashing a group date which Bachelor Nation alum called out for bullying. She also cited her father’s battle with ALS in her goodbye to James.

The Sun Claims Trott Is Struggling With When to Announce Her Romance

While Trott’s representative denied any allegations of a relationship with Dorman, a source originally told The Sun that Trott turned to the DJ for comfort after returning from the show.

“They get along so well and were inseparable some of the days after she got home from the show,” the source said. They added, “They hung out in LA a lot and he came to visit her in San Diego and spent time with her family. … They also went to Palm Springs together.”

Their insider told the publication the couple is trying to figure out when to announce their relationship for fear of backlash.

“She’s already received a lot of backlash from fans, she didn’t want more by people figuring out this has been going on for so long,” the source said.

Trott Was Connected to G-Eazy Months Before Appearing on the Show

Bachelor Nation Scoop, a fan account for the dating franchise on Instagram, revealed Trott was identified as the “mystery woman” photographed with G-Eazy in March 2020. According to Us Weekly, the two were at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood when they were photographed walking to a parking garage.

While G-Eazy was believed to be celebrating a friend’s birthday, not much else is known about the circumstances around the photograph. It remains unclear if they ever dated or if they even arrived at the event together.

G-Eazy has since started dating Ashley Benson.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Weighs in on Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ Split