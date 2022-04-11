‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler Leaked in Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are well on their way to finding love, as they have been filming the new season of “The Bachelorette” for a couple of weeks.

Gabby and Rachel are the franchise’s first-ever double Bachelorettes, and will be dating the same guys in hopes of finding their respective happily ever afters.

Thus far this season, fans have gotten some sneak peeks of filming as the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on his Twitter account.

“See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love! Exclusive international photo!!!” Fleiss tweeted on April 6, 2022, sharing a picture of Gabby and Rachel sitting at a dinner table.

In a post uploaded on April 5, 2022, Fleiss shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of the guys — and he gave fans their very first official spoiler.

Fans Noticed 1 of the Guys With a Rose on His Lapel

Although it’s unclear when the footage was taken in Fleiss’ April 5, 2022, post, fans were quick to notice that one of the guys had a red rose affixed to the lapel of his jacket. The guy has been identified as Erich Schwer from Santa Monica, California.

It’s unknown when Schwer was given the rose; did he have a one-on-one date or was this a group date rose? And it’s unclear which “Bachelorette” may have given him the rose, but it’s clear that he’s wearing one and the other guys in the still are not.

Shortly after Fleiss shared the pic, fans took to Reddit to discuss. Many seem to think that Erich would be a good match for Rachel, and hope that the rose is from her.

“I hope it’s from Rachel,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I think it’s Rachel who gave him the rose too,” someone else wrote.

“I feel like Erich is the one for Rachel & the show haven’t even started lol,” a third person added.

Spoilers for the Season Have Been Few & Far Between Thus Far

Although filming is in full swing, there haven’t been many spoilers about the current “Bachelorette” season at all. Reality Steve posted a blog about what he had been told about the season thus far, but there hasn’t been anything ground breaking or important.

The only major spoiler so far is that one of the women has some kind of connection with Erich.

“I think it’s funny that the only spoilers we’ve gotten this season so far are from MIKE FLEISS! RS watch out! Fleiss is comin for ya,” one person wrote.

“Fleiss is gonna just spoil this whole season just so he can laugh at Reality Steven isn’t he?” another Redditor added.

Fans have been on the case, paying close attention to which suitors are going public on social media; while they are on the show, they don’t have phones and their Instagram accounts are private. This tells people who may have been eliminated, which helps narrow things down.

Rachel and Gabby’s season of “The Bachelorette” is set to premiere in July 2022.

