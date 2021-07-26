‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – ‘Men Tell All’

Tonight, “The Bachelorette” is back with the “Men Tell All” episode, and viewers will be one step closer to learning who won Katie Thurston’s season of the show.

Last week, Thurston whittled down her men to the final four, even though she admitted earlier on in the episode that she wasn’t sure who would constitute that hometown group.

After a second one-on-one date with Greg Grippo, Thurston offered him a rose and admitted that she was falling in love with him. Then, on the group date, she handed out the rose to Michael Allio, who was admittedly nervous ahead of hometowns. And after sending Mike P. home, Thurston didn’t give Andrew S. a rose.

The next day, Andrew S. came to Thurston’s room and gave her a note that read, “If you change your mind, I’ll be waiting.”

Thurston then ran through the hotel looking for Andrew S. and offered him the chance to come back, but he said he wouldn’t be able to handle it and went home.

So what will go down tonight? Read on to find out.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Does Thurston Visit Allio’s Hometown?

According to Reality Steve, Allio leaves the show tonight after self-eliminating.

Steve states that Katie does not meet Allio’s family.

A few red flags over the past few weeks hinted at the fact that Allio would be leaving.

During the last episode, he said: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous of what Greg’s got because he is going to get that reassurance. I need that reassurance too—I have a son, I’m a single father. How does it work for Katie to move into this life? I can’t go to hometown [dates] with all these questions in the air.”

According to his LinkedIn, Allio is the founder of Allstera, a sanitation company.

What Happened With Greg Grippo?

According to Reality Steve, Grippo has a dramatic exit from the show, and it “will not be pretty.” Steve adds, “It’s a meltdown apparently.”

In a recent blog post, Steve wrote, “The #1 question I’ve been asked all season is, ‘What happens with Greg?’ Well, there’s your answer. They have a blowout fight during the overnight dates which essentially causes him to leave the show and it upsets Katie a lot.”

Reality Steve says while the details are unclear, Grippo essentially struggles with the idea of Thurston being with anyone else to the point that he doesn’t understand “why” she’d ever be with anyone else, and it “escalates” from there.

Huge spoiler– Steve says it’s the “worst fight we’ve ever seen on this show.”

Who Hosts the ‘Men Tell All’?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams host “The Men Tell All.”

Twelve men will be in attendance at the event.

Reality Steve reported that Michael A. and Andrew S. will both be there, even though they were only recently sent home.

Reality Steve also reported that there is a live audience.

A BIG Finale Spoilers

Last week, a photo from what looks to be the “After the Final Rose” episode of the show was leaked by comedian Gary Cannon, and offered a glimpse into Thurston’s future.

As pointed out in a previous Heavy article, the photo shows Thurston wearing what appears to be an engagement ring. Even though the picture has been taken down from Twitter, it can be seen in this Reddit thread.

While the ring doesn’t clarify who Thurston chose, it does solidify what many fans suspected all along: Thurston is engaged.

ABC has not yet announced when it will air the “After The Final Rose” episode, however, it will likely follow the finale on August 9.

Reality Steve has already shared who he believes Thurston gets engaged to at the end of the season, and if you want to learn more about who that person is, click here.