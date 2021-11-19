Tayshia Adams Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring

Tayshia Adams has ditched her engagement ring, sparking rumors that she and Zac Clark have split. The former “Bachelorette” attended the “House of Gucci” premiere without her fiance — and without her diamond. Now, fans are wondering if there’s trouble in paradise.

In addition to her solo night out on November 18, 2021, Adams wasn’t wearing her ring on recent episodes of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, according to Life & Style magazine. The outlet also reported that Adams shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that read “trust the process.”

Adams and Clark ran the New York City Marathon together on November 3, 2021, and while they seemed to be just fine then, it’s possible that something may have changed in the weeks since. The two don’t usually share photos and videos of one another on social media, so the fact that their last pic together on Adams’ IG was back in September doesn’t hold too much weight. However, when you couple that with the missing ring, well, a split seems even more likely.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams’ Post-Marathon Update Only Mentioned Clark in Passing

After Adams crossed the finish line, she had a lot to be proud of, and quite a few people to be thankful for. And while you might think that she would have posted a lengthy tribute to Clark, who ran the marathon with her, he got a mere one line in her gratitude post.

“For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way. But more importantly thank you @worldvisionusa for helping fulfill my purpose in life helping children around the world,” she added. “For all of you who signed up to the Chosen, this is just the beginning of the impact you’ve made in each child’s life, and I’m so excited to be on this journey together! As always, forever grateful. Love y’all,” Adams captioned a post uploaded on November 16, 2021.

And while Clark did like the post, he didn’t comment on it. Is this super uncommon? No. Has Clark’s Instagram activity been spotty in the past? Yes.

Nevertheless, the absence of the engagement ring has many fans thinking that these two are officially over.

“These two were never going to last. It was bound to happen eventually,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Adams’ missing engagement ring.

“For some reason I’ve always had a very strong feeling these two won’t last. Not for any reason, I just a gut feeling,” added another.

“They just seem like very different people with different priorities and interests,” a third person wrote.

“Ugh. This is definitive to me. Who takes their ring off. It’s not getting resized girl,” a fourth comment read.

There Could Be a Perfectly Good Explanation for Adams’ Decision to Take off Her Engagement Ring

This isn’t the first time that split rumors circulated because Adams took off her engagement ring. The last time, however, she hopped on her Instagram Stories and let her fans know that she was having it resized because it was too big.

And while Adams hasn’t given any indication that her ring was in for some kind of repair or clearing this time around (yet), there are plenty of other reasons that Adams may not be wearing her ring.

“I know Tayshia makes questionable fashion choices, but I too would take off my silver ring if it was going to be right next to my rose gold belt,” one Redditor suggested.

“Maybe she just lost weight from her hospital stay? Looking at her collarbones, she does look thinner. Maybe the ring is too big now and she just have to recoup the lost weight back,” another speculated.

