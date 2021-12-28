Are Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Getting Back Together?

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark split back in November 2021, some time after the New York City Marathon. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep for the former “Bachelorette” told People magazine.

Neither Tayshia nor Zac released any kind of official statement about their decision to part ways. In face, Tayshia didn’t open up about the split until Kaitlyn Bristowe confronted her about it on Michelle Young’s “Men Tell All.”

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure that the future holds,” Tayshia said, perhaps suggesting that there could be a reconciliation in the future.

Flash forward a few weeks, and it seems like Tayshia and Zac still have some kind of relationship — and some fans are hopeful that they may be trying to work things out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Liked a Couple of Zac’s Recent Tweets

Perhaps one way to know whether or not Tayshia and Zac are on good terms is by looking at their social media activity. A quick visit to Twitter will show you that Tayshia has been active on the platform in December 2021 — and she has actually liked a couple of Zac’s recent posts.

On Christmas Eve, Zac tweeted a photo of a candle with the caption, “All is calm. All is bright. Merry Christmas.” The tweet is listed under posts that Tayshia “liked.”

Someone on Reddit pointed out that Tayshia liked another tweet of Zac’s, but it looks like she’s since removed the like.

“I see a possible reconciliation,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Tayshia’s Twitter activity.

“So I visited Tayshia’s twitter page and Tayshia’s not really much of a liker. At least based on her few recent likes. She seems to just go on twitter every now and then and like a couple of tweets. This definitely could mean something – Idk if she consciously or only subconsciously liked Zac’s tweets in the past couple of days. Idk what it means but I’m sure it’s not nothing,” someone else pointed out.

“I didn’t need to see this. Now I have hope again. God they were truly my favorite couple from [Bachelor Nation],” a third person wrote.

Tayshia Spent Christmas Alone in Laguna Beach

This holiday season probably wasn’t easy for Tayshia or Zac, since they only split up a few weeks ago. According to People magazine, Tayshia spent the holiday by herself, and took a solo trip to California’s Laguna Beach.

Tayshia shared some photos and videos from her Christmas on the beach to her Instagram Stories. “No better place to give gratitude, pray & reflect,” she captioned one beach snap.

Zac spent the holiday with his family, as evidence by this tweet that he posted on Christmas Day: “All I need for Xmas is pork roll and for the last 30++ years my dad has given it to me. This year he was forced to be creative and use the Wawa soft pretzel as the delivery mechanism.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Tayshia Adams Was Faking it on ‘Men Tell All’