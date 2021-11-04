Thomas Jacobs Further Distances Himself As ‘Bachelorette’ Villain

Thomas Jacobs revealed why he hasn’t joined Cameo like many of his Bachelor Nation co-stars have.

In a video shared to his Instagram story, the “Bachelorette” alum, who is currently dating fellow franchise star Becca Kufrin, revealed that he isn’t interested in being a part of the celebrity video site, but he offered fans another way to receive a message from him.

“People ask me why I’m not jumping on Cameo like other guys, and I just don’t really care to,” he explained in the clip. “However, if you want a video from me send any amount of money to any charity that you feel strongly about and a screenshot of that to my email address and I’ll send you a video.”

The reality star then added a shot of his email address: thomas@demonsterized.com.

Many Bachelor Nation stars are on Cameo, with prices all over the board. “Bachelor in Paradise” season 5 villain Jordan Kimball charges $85 for a video, while Demi Burnett asks $200, per the Cameo site. Robby Hayes, another villain from the franchise, fetches $150 for his fan videos.

Fans Reacted to Thomas’ Generous Offer & Noted That He Seems Like a Genuinely Nice Guy

Thomas’ video offer made the rounds via a Reddit thread. In comments to the post about the video, fans revealed they were happy to see a new side to Thomas after watching him on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Alright I’m starting to like Thomas a lot more now one follower wrote.

“Best redemption arc in bach nation history??” another agreed.

“His email address is literally demonsterized,” another noted. “What a good guy! Turns out Becca won her season after all.”

Others zeroed in on how Katie Thurston was instrumental in making Thomas look like a villain on her season of the ABC dating show.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Thomas and didn’t think that he deserved the villain arc,” one fan wrote. “He may be uncomfortably honest, but he seems like a genuine guy. I’m happy he found happiness with Becca. I like his redemption arc without him having to do much but be himself.”

“Thomas is out here having the last laugh and he’s so damn nice that he’s trying to make it more of a chuckle,” another agreed. “Seems like a genuine dude… And to think Katie was slandering his name and trying to build her failed girlboss persona on his back when there were other dudes who were not there 4TTR that she should have been focused on.”

“My favorite part is Katie throwing a fit about this dude and then she proceeded to get dumped by every dude on her own season because she’s so awful,” another chimed in. “Team Thomas.”

Thomas Has Joked About His Villain Edit

Thomas was considered a villain on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” and was accused of not being on the show for the “right reasons” when he admitted he thought that he could end up as ”The Bachelor” instead of Katie’s fiancé.

Before the season even began, blogger Reality Steve revealed that Thomas was a “villain” who “ruffled some feathers” with the cast. When Katie got wind of Thomas’ aspirations on the ABC dating franchise, she called him up by name when she was handing out roses at the rose ceremony, but instead of asking him if he’d accept her rose, she told him that his “Bachelor” “audition” was done.

Fans saw another side of Thomas on “Bachelor in Paradise,” when he found love with former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin. Becca broke things off with Thomas before the finale, but the two reconnected off-camera and are now in a serious relationship.

For their first Halloween together, Thomas and Becca dressed as a bull and a matador, and Thomas used the occasion to poke fun at his former villain status. In the comment section to an Instagram post of Becca raising her red matador cape at him, Thomas, who was dressed as the bull, wrote, “Charging through all my red flags like.”

