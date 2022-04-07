Tia Booth Looks Completely Different After a Total Hair Makeover

Tia Booth has completely changed her overall look after a trip to the hair salon — and people are loving it.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star showed off her new hairdo after spending a few hours in the chair of Chrissy Rasmussen, who has been known to transform several other reality television stars, including Brielle Biermann and Amanda Stanton. Rasmussen works at Habit Salon with locations in Arizona and Los Angeles, according to Instagram.

Rasmussen chopped Booth’s traditionally long locks to a shoulder length look that suits her face. Booth also went much darker with her color, which seems to be a trend as of late. She is now a more chocolatey brunette. Rasmussen finished off Booth’s look with some texture.

“And just like that, I’m back in Nashville with new hairs @hairby_chrissy is a magician-a fast one! I think this is my favorite length+color combo yet!!!” Booth captioned an Instagram post in which she shared her new look with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. The post received more than 194,000 likes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Booth Received a Lot of Positive Feedback on Her New Look

Booth has been known to switch up her hair color from time to time, but many fans are used to seeing her with very long curls. While she has gone very light and very dark with her color, this cut is something totally new, and Booth seems to love it — as did several members of Bachelor Nation.

“Omg obsessed!!” “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay commented on Booth’s Instagram post.

“The good news is that every length and color looks 100 on you,” added “Bachelor” star Becca Tilley.

“So good!” wrote former “Bachelorette” Ali Manno.

“Woahhhhhh dark on u,” read a comment from “Bachelor” star Madi Prewett, who added the heart eyes emoji.

The feedback from fans was similar.

“Freaking GORGEOUS,” one person wrote.

“Omg this is your look,” someone else commented, adding two hand-clapping emoji.

Booth Is Still Wearing Hair Extensions

Although Booth’s hair is not long, it’s still very full, and that’s due to the hidden extensions that Rasmussen put in.

“Darker [and] shorter [for] @tiarachel91,” Rasmussen captioned an Instagram video of Booth. She wrote about extensions in the rest of the caption, and lifted Booth’s hair up in the Instagram video to show that the extensions aren’t even visible.

Rasmussen, who is a hair educator as well as a stylist, documented Booth’s hair transformation as part of the salon’s Inspo Series. In early March 2022, Rasmussen shared a photo of “Bachelor in Paradise” star Amanda Stanton, who also had her hair process filmed for the series. Stanton kept her hair long, but went much darker than she usually goes.

Mid-month, Brielle Biermann sat in her chair for some hair tied extensions, which were also shared on Rasmussen’s Instagram account.

The comments for Booth’s look on Rasmussen’s Instagram video were all positive.

“I love it!” read several comments. In additional, many people wrote “stunning” and there were many fire emoji filling up the comments section.

