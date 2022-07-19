What the Two-Bachelorette Format Says About Female Intimacy

When it was announced that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would share the lead role on “The Bachelorette” in season 19 of the ABC franchise, not everyone was jumping for joy. Former Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, was quoted as saying that the format was “sexist,” while more recently, Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted, “I f****** hate this,” while watching episode two.

Are Portrayals of Female Intimacy Distorted?

Career blogger, Ryanne Probst, was particularly offended, noting in her July 13 blog that she “felt a mixture of shock, confusion, and slow-boiling anger” when she heard the announcement. Her main criticism is that “The show hinges on intimacy, on closeness created throughout, to create compelling storylines. Without it, we’re just watching B-roll of beautiful people in evening wear. So why then, if the Bachelor franchise depends on this intimacy, is it so horribly inept at capturing the intimacy between women?”

Probst is not the first to critic to chastise the Bachelor franchise for its negative portrayals of women. NPR’s first full-time TV critic, Eric Deggans, stated in a 2020 podcast, “Past seasons in which women seem pressured by the show to become physically intimate with bachelors to stay in contention have always bothered me.” Deggans was also disturbed by “the show’s habit of quickly slotting contestants into easy-to-identify stereotypes, like ‘the overconfident one,’ or ‘the unstable provocateur.’”

Probst made a similar observation about stereotypes in her blog, writing, “Notoriously, girls who gossip, whether by the pool or in between glasses of champagne during a cocktail party, are labeled as ‘drama starters,’ and the countdown to their exit becomes glaringly obvious in the edit. The words coming out of their mouths seal their fates as sluts and psychos and mean girls — whatever the narrative calls for.”

Where the issue really hits home for Probst, however, is the way Bachelor producers fail to capture the positive intimacy that exists among women. Instead, they perpetually focus on their catty or mundane sides. As Probst explains, they talk the women into “doing dumb everyday things — cooking shrimp, tanning, drinking on couches — and make it absurd, flat, the kind of thing a caricature of a ‘hot heterosexual lady; would do.”

Probst continues, “the execs and producers have broadly failed to consider the needs of their audience in this aspect, incorrectly assuming that the women watching are only interested in watching romantic love and discounting the friendship aspect of the show.”

Is The Show Exploiting Windey and Recchia’s Friendship?

The unique format of season 19 has the opportunity to focus on the strong friendship between Windey and Recchia that was formed when they shared simultaneous heartbreak on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Shortly before the season began, host Jesse Palmer promised fans that the women would not be pitted against one another, Entertainment Tonight reports. However, the first two episodes which have aired have already shown the women being interested in the same men, and kissing the same men. Previews for upcoming episodes depict even more tension and competition between the besties, with both of them crying rejection-tears on multiple occasions.

It is for this reason that Probst, and those who share her views, are unhappy with the way women on the franchise are portrayed. Probst elucidated, “Women are more than just drama and manipulation, just like we are more than naivete and hopeless romantics — and an understanding of the complexity of our relationships should be considered in our Bachelor viewing experience.”

