The Bachelorette 2021 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

The Bachelorette 2021 is coming to an end, and whether you have caught every moment of drama this season or you’re just tuning in, we’ve got you covered with how to watch the conclusion unfold online without cable.

Katie Thurston leaves viewers guessing with how the end of her journey will unfold. Will she go home in love or heartbroken? The season finale airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC Monday, August 9, 2021.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of SHOW X streaming online for free:

The Bachelorette Season Finale Preview

The 2021 season finale of The Bachelorette will be unlike any other. The stakes are high, and viewers are wondering whether Katie Thurston will find love again after a devastating breakup. Katie still has two bachelors to choose from, but the audience does not know whether she wants to pursue a relationship with either of them.

The two-hour episode airs on ABC Monday, August 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and ends at 10 p.m. Eastern time. Anyone who misses it live can watch it again the next day on Hulu.

Two women who have been in the shoes of previous contestants – Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe – will join a studio audience to see what happens on the season finale. The show opens with a breakup after Greg, the 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey, shocked Katie and viewers with his sudden departure. His breakup was just another one in a series of heartache for Katie. But the breakup with Greg has left Katie “devastated” and literally “on the bathroom floor,” ABC notes in its press release.

“It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on ‘The Bachelorette,'” the press release said. “Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with?”

Katie – and viewers – are hoping to get some answers on why Greg left so suddenly. She is able to confront him, along with Kaitlyn and Tashia, who join her onstage as she discusses the fallout with her final three.

“Later in ‘After the Final Rose,’ Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure,” the press release said. “Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone?”

The breakup also left fans angry and confused.

Okay. I’m watching #TheBachelorette and Katie is trying to do the best she can to tell Greg she’s picking him and HOW IS HE NOT GETTING IT?!?! pic.twitter.com/uYk5tCk3kX — British Teatime (@briishteatime) August 4, 2021

“Okay. I’m watching #TheBachelorette and Katie is trying to do the best she can to tell Greg she’s picking him and HOW IS HE NOT GETTING IT?!?!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan pointed out that he seems to have an anxious attachment style.

Everyone is throwing around words like “gaslighting” and “abusive” but tbh what I’m seeing from Greg is just textbook anxious attachment style🤷‍♀️. It explains not just last night’s episode, but his behavior this whole season. The guy needs a good therapist… #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JlRYOefzta — Tori Earl (@bloopblooploop) August 3, 2021

“Everyone is throwing around words like ‘gaslighting’ and ‘abusive’ but tbh what I’m seeing from Greg is just textbook anxious attachment style. It explains not just last night’s episode, but his behavior this whole season. The guy needs a good therapist… ” the fan wrote.

While fans debate Greg’s state of mind, Katie is debating her future. While she may be devastated by the breakup with Greg, she still has two eligible bachelors to choose from. Her final two are Blake, a 30-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada, and Justin, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland. Find out tonight whether she goes home in love or leaves alone.

