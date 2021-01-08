‘The Hills’ Star Reveals Plans After Suffering Miscarriage

Whitney Port has opened up about her future plans following her heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 35-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star shared a vlog on YouTube that was filmed before she revealed the sad news of her pregnancy loss to the public. The MTV star and her husband, Tim Rosenman, decided to share the vlogs they filmed despite the sad outcome of the pregnancy.

In the new video filmed during a hike in California, Whitney and her husband talked about their “future baby plans,” and they revealed that they may consider adopting a child in the future.

Whitney & Tim Talked About Their Future Family During a Hike in California After Her Miscarriage

During a hike through Big Sur, the couple, who have a 3-year-old son, Sonny, revealed that they don’t want to wait too long to start trying for another baby.

“The doctor will probably say to wait a couple of months until we try again, and during that time we’ll go to the fertility doctor and get all the tests to see if there’s anything going on that I don’t know about,” Whitney said in the clip. “And then whatever there is, we’ll deal with, and then we’ll start trying again.”

The former The City star added that she initially hoped to have three kids, but after suffering a second miscarriage she now just wants to have one more viable pregnancy.

“I just need one more healthy pregnancy and then I think we’ll be [done],” she said. “And then maybe we’ll adopt if we really want another one,”

The reality star said that was beginning to feel “a little bit less depressed” about her loss after realizing that “it happens to most women in their lifetime.” The revelation helped the former fashion student process the loss and begin to move forward.

Whitney Shared Her Sad News With Her Followers, but Admitted She Had Been Hesitant To ‘Relive the Pain’ of Her Loss

Whitney and her husband had hoped to document their house renovation and their pregnancy journey in a series of YouTube videos. After much thought following the pregnancy loss, they decided to continue with their vlogs, she told her fans on Instagram.

In a post that featured palm trees blowing in the wind, Whitney broke the miscarriage news to her 1.4 million followers and admitted it was “a hard one” for her to write about.

This was Whitney’s second miscarriage announcement. She opened up about a previous miscarriage on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, which was shot in 2018 and aired on MTV the following fall. She described the grief as “all-consuming,” but admitted that this second miscarriage has been even harder for her because she was even more connected with her later pregnancy.

“Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage,” she wrote to her followers. “This time, I really connected.”​​​

In response to her post, Whitney received supportive messages from several of her co-stars from The Hills and The City, including Lauren Conrad, Ashley Wahler, and Roxy Olin.

