Disco Ball on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Dancer premiered on FOX on Sunday, December 27, and the Disco Ball was one of the Group A contestants who gave their debut performance during episode 1.

Here’s what we know about the Disco Ball so far, and who we think it might be:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the premiere episode airs.

Disco Ball on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishment is Disco Ball responsible for?

When the Disco Ball took the stage for the first time, sporting peace sign sunglasses and a mustache, Jeong said his walk made him look like a “veteran.”

The Disco Ball’s first video clue package had a number of visual hints, including sharks, a fountain, a dog bone with a J on it, a gavel, and an eagle. The word “miracle” also stood out.

He revealed that he “lost both [his] parents at a young age,” and had a difficult start to his life. He said “I’m no stranger to the spotlight,” which made the judges think he’s a celebrity who’s been around for a while. At the end of his clue package, he added, “I’ll keep disco balling all night long.”

While it didn’t look like Disco Ball is a professional dancer, the judges noted his swag and said he looks like he might be an old-school entertainer.

The Disco Ball’s “Word Up” clue, for which his voice modulator was turned off so the panelists could hear his real voice, was “Grammy.”

‘The Masked Dancer’ Disco Ball Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Disco Ball mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

After the Disco Ball danced to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, which Abdul called “fun,” it was time for the panelists to make their first guesses.

Ashley Tisdale guessed MC Hammer because their was a gavel in the clues and he won a Grammy.

Green guessed LL Cool J, whose nickname is “J bone.”

Jeong guessed Smokey Robinson, pointing out the “miracle” reference from the clue package.

