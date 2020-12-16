The Masked Singer Season 4 Finale Date & What Time It’s on Tonight

After another wildly entertaining season of The Masked Singer performances, it’s time for season 4 to come to an end and a new winner to take home the Golden Mask trophy.

If you’re planning on tuning in for the final episode, airing on Wednesday, December 16, here’s what you need to know about FOX’s schedule for the finale:

At 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT, the two-hour finale event kicks off with an hour-long recap of the season, highlighting the biggest moments and shocking reveals. The description for the episode, entitled “Road to the Finals,” reads that fans should expect “A look back at the best moments and performances from Season 4.”

Then, at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT, the finale episode, entitled “Last Mask Standing,” begins. The synopsis for the episode teases, “The three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer wins the trophy.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Finale Preview

Competing in the season 4 finale of The Masked Singer are the Crocodile, the Sun, and the Mushroom. All 3 contestants have been strong singers and performers throughout the season, and it’s really anyone’s competition to win. Each contestant will offer final clues as to who their secret star identity really is, and perform final songs in the hopes of earning votes from the audience and panel of celebrity judges.

As each contestant is awarded 3rd, 2nd, and 1st place respectively, the panelists will have one last chance to cast their guesses before the character takes off their mask and reveals who they are. This season, the panelists are also competing for a prize. At the end of the finale, the panelist with the most correct “first impression” guesses from the first performances of the season will win the Golden Ear trophy.

In the episodes leading up to the finale, here are all of the contestants who were eliminated and the celebrities who were revealed as the singers behind the masks:

– Popcorn: Taylor Dayne

– Jellyfish: Chloe Kim

– Seahorse: Tori Kelly

– Broccoli: Paul Anka

– Whatchamacallit: Lonzo Ball

– Serpent: Dr. Elvis Francois

– Snow Owls: Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

– Squiggly Monster: Bob Saget

– Lips: Wendy Williams

– Baby Alien: Mark Sanchez

– Giraffe: Brian Austin Green

– Gremlin: Mickey Rourke

– Dragon: Busta Rhymes

‘The Masked Dancer’ Series Premieres on December 27

If you’re bummed that The Masked Singer is over for now – fear not! The Masked Dancer premieres on Sunday, December 27.

FOX’s official synopsis of the series premiere episode reads:

“All-new celebrity guessing game series kicks off with the first group of five dancers, group ‘Fire!’ The celebrities are shrouded in all-new costumes and dance their way through the competition, as clues are dropped among their routines and hidden in their clue packages. Guess alongside host Craig Robinson and panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”

According to Parade, season 1 features 10 masked contestants: Cotton Candy, the Cricket, the Disco Ball, the Exotic Bird, the Hammerhead, the Ice Cube, the Moth, the Sloth, the Tulip, and the Zebra.

