Fans Slam Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Amid Affair Allegations

Former “The Voice” coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is facing backlash from fans amid allegations that he cheated on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, with an Instagram model named Summer Stroh.

The influencer took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, 2020 to share that she and Levine had an affair. She did not give exact dates, though she claims that the singer was married at the time. The most recent contact between the two, according to Stroh, was in June 2022.

“Embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she posted on TikTok alongside her video, which appears to show Instagram DM’s from the Maroon 5 frontman telling her she’s “hot.”

Now, fans are telling Levine what they think about him and the allegations in his Instagram comments.

People Are Flocking to Levine’s Instagram Comments

Levine’s most recent post shows that it has over 34,000 comments, and many of those came in the past couple of days since the allegations. Levine’s post was put up on June 25, 2022.

“You ruined everything dude wtf is that??” one person commented. “Why that man?”

Another wrote, “You don’t deserve to be a parent tsk.”

People also commented on Levine’s older posts, including one from May 5 that reads “Men shouldn’t be making laws about women’s bodies.”

“these words not reflect the real you,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Tell us a few more things you know about regarding men and other women’s bodies. You are an expert at this point. Hypocritical.”

“Damnnnn homeboy is getting roasted!” another comment reads. “You tell him ladies!!!!”

One comment reads, “Cheaters always will be a CHEATER.”

Many people threatened to unfollow the singer, and others compared him to Tristan Thompson, who has infamously been accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

Levine Admitted He Made a ‘Mistake’

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Levine denied the affair but not the direct messages.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote in the story. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan, Levine opened up about monogamy and cheating.

“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” Levine said at the time. “People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

Levine and Prinsloo have been spotted out and about for the first time since the allegations in photos obtained by Daily Mail. They appeared together to pick up their children from school in Montecito, California.