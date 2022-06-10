Fans of “The Voice” have seen Blake Shelton in a lot of precarious positions over the years. But none were quite so harrowing as the near slip-and-fall Shelton experienced while filming the music video for his hit song, “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

In a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video, (WATCH BELOW), Shelton got dangerously close to the edge of a 300-foot cliff. As he is talking, viewers can see him start to wobble and then stop himself from actually falling. A few seconds later it happens again.

Fans’ Reactions are Priceless

Video Video related to blake shelton alarms fans with near miss during video shoot 2022-06-10T13:48:05-04:00

The clip is also available on TikTok, where Shelton captioned it with “I think it’s time to look into a stunt double for these videos.”

Fans had plenty to say about the near spill. One poster warned, “Best not be drinking around that cliff son.” Another asked, “Gwen, how much is that Life Ins policy??” One fan joked, “you need hazard pay lol.” Another quipped, “Don’t use a stunt double go for it slick!”

Some reactions showed more serious concern. One fan posted, “Be careful you only live once you got a lot going for you.” Another wrote, “don’t fall, love you and your music,” while one cautioned, “you better be careful!!”

How It All Went Down

In the behind-the-scenes-video, Shelton is explaining that the song “Come Back as a Country Boy” is about someone who dies and comes back as a superhero, only he wants to be like he was before, “just a good ol’ country boy, except this time, he’s really strong.”

After he is showing viewers various sites where footage was filmed, the country superstar edges close to a precipice overlooking a vast expanse of rocks and trees.

Shelton explains, while looking directly into the camera, “We’re shooting this big epic moment in the music video and Sophie had the idea ‘Hey, Blake! Why don’t go stand on the edge of this giant 300-foot cliff with a waterfall – death fall – down below you.’ The things I do for Sophie and my mu-sic videos.” On the word “music” Shelton suddenly jerks backwards and then quickly shoots his arms out to steady himself.

The “Sophie” that Shelton is referring to is award-winning director Sophie Muller, who directed the video and was there on set.

Shelton tries to play the stumble off like nothing happened, and keeps talking, saying “But I’m hoping it’s going to turn out good. Well, I guess we’ll see.” Right after that, he stumbles again briefly and once again has to steady himself.

According to a June 9, 2022 article on Yahoo! Life, “Of course, this isn’t the first time that he’s gotten folks talking about his music video making adventures. In a different clip from shooting the same video, viewers can see Blake appear to almost catch on fire. Thankfully, it wasn’t too close of a call, and he walked away just fine.”

Shelton told CMT News that the fire was so hot “I think I sweated off one of my double chins.”