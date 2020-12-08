WATCH: 15-Year-Old ‘The Voice’ Contestant Brings Coaches to Tears

The semifinals of The Voice air this week, and the contestants all brought their A-game to their performances to try to win a spot in next week’s season finale. One particular contestant’s emotional performance brought the coaches to tears.

Following 15-year-old Carter Rubin’s performance of “Rainbow Connections” from The Muppets Movie, his coach, Gwen Stefani, was in tears and nearly brought the contestant to tears with her high praise.

For the semi-finals, each of the contestants dedicated their song to one of their fans, and Rubin chose to dedicate his performance to his brother, who he says would be ecstatic if Carter makes it through to the finale.

Watch Carter Rubin’s Emotional Semi-Finals Performance on ‘The Voice’

Before the performance even started, Stefani told Rubin that she chose the song because she thought he would be able to make it his own and put a pop spin on it. She shared that she’d been singing the song to each of her children when they were younger, so it always made her emotional.

The other coaches seemed to get emotional from the performance as well once all was said and done, though the show ended and Stefani was the only one who had time to speak about the song.

Stefani, needless to say, hoped that America would vote for Rubin so he makes it through to next week’s season finale.

Rubin Has Been Surprising Coaches Since Blind Auditions

From the very start of the season, Carter Rubin has been surprising the coaches on The Voice. Though he has been on Team Gwen for the entire season, all of the coaches seem to have enjoyed each of his performances.

For his blind audition, the young singer chose to sing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi and managed to get two of the four coaches to turn their chairs. Both Gwen Stefani and John Legend wanted Rubin on their teams, but Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton refrained from turning around.

When she finally did turn around, Kelly Clarkson was surprised at what she saw and could not stop talking about Rubin’s dimples. She even told him that she believed he had the most beautiful smile in the world. “You have the most incredible smile I think I’ve possibly ever seen on any human,” Clarkson said. She later added, “I cannot stop smiling because it’s so beautiful.”

“She’s gonna get big,” Kelly Clarkson can be heard saying pretty early on in the song.

Stefani said she could be like a mom to the singer because she has a son that is his age. She also said his voice was so beautiful that it was “shocking” to her. She said that she wanted to help him wrap his head around some emotions he might be singing about that he hasn’t been able to experience in life yet in order to deliver better performances.

Her tears during Rubin’s performance in the semi-finals prove that she could really be a mom to him, though he was also saying his mom back home was likely moved to tears by his performance.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

