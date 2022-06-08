6 Year Anniversary of ‘The Voice’ Contestant’s Murder by Stalker

Christina Grimmie was a talented singer who exceled on season six of “The Voice.” She had an amazing life and career ahead of her, until it was tragically cut short on June 10, 2016 by an obsessed fan.

Every year, on the anniversary of her death, Grimmie’s loved ones are forced to remember that tragic day when Kevin James Loibl shot and killed the 22-year-old while she was signing autographs at the Plaza Live Theater in Orlando, Florida.

As Insider reports, Grimmie’s family will never forget, but they want to make sure the “raw talent” who “genuinely loved the people around her,” according to brother Marcus, will always be remembered by the world. They want to create awareness and also help those who have suffered similar losses. Therefore, in 2017, they started the Christina Grimmie Foundation “to create a community of empathy and support for families affected by the devastating effects of gun violence.”

Foundations like this are particularly relevant in the current national climate. The websites states, “The Christina Grimmie Foundation believes that supporting the families of gun violence victims would have been incredibly important to Christina. One of the greatest responsibilities we can ask of ourselves and others is to care for families who feel overwhelmed with grief and burden.”

What Happened on June 10, 2016?

After coming in third place on “The Voice” on team Adam Levine in 2014, Grimmie was continuing to pursue her music career. She was playing a small concert that evening for around 100 people, according to Insider. The Orlando Sentinel published pictures of the crowd in which Loibl can be seen lurking in the back row.

After the show, Grimmie participated in a meet-and-greet, where she was signing autographs and her brother was selling merchandise nearby. According to TMZ, suddenly, “a man walked up to her and simply opened fire. Her brother tackled the shooter, but the man was able to get free enough to shoot and kill himself.”

The actual police report describes the incident as follows: “As Christina was greeting fans and signing autographs, Marcus saw ‘some guy’ approach her, then he heard several gun shots. Christina fell to the floor and Marcus immediately “grabbed the guy” but after he was able to break free, the suspect put the gun to his own head and fired. Marcus later confirmed ‘100%’ the person who shot Christina is the same person who shot himself.”

The autopsy revealed that Grimmie was shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest, reports The Daily Mail. Grimmie did not die on the spot, according to USA Today. She was rushed to Orlando Hospital where she passed away approximately five hours later. Her death was officially ruled a homicide by police.

CNN reports that upon examining Loibl’s corpse “they found two handgun magazines in his pocket, a tactical knife strapped to his ankle, a Florida driver’s license, a ticket for Grimmie’s show, which he’d printed five days prior and a hotel key for a room at the Courtyard by Marriott in Orlando.”

Why Did It Happen?

Multiple reports, including those from The Insider, CNN and TMZ, confirm that Grimmie had never had contact with Loibl prior to that night. Yet friends and co-workers of Loibl said he was obsessed with Grimmie for months.

According to CNN, Loibl’s only friend, Cory Dennington, told police that the gunman “spent most of his waking hours watching Christina on YouTube as well as constantly monitoring her social media accounts.” In addition, CNN reports that “Many who knew Loibl noticed changes in him prior to the slaying – he lost 50 pounds, underwent Lasik surgery, had his teeth whitened and got hair implants – and Dennington told police that Loibl said he had done it all for Grimmie.”

Loibl, who worked at Best Buy, was described by co-workers as someone who would “listen to [Grimmie’s] music at work and vow she would someday be his wife,” according to TMZ. The TMZ article also reports that when Loibl saw a picture of Grimmie with her producer boyfriend on social media, he became enraged.

Although there can never be a logical explanation for a tragedy such as this, friends and family of Christina Grimmie hope that her death will have meaning. The Christina Grimmie Foundation posted on Instagram on June 3, 2022, “the nation is recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day. We hope that you take a moment to remember those families who’ve had loved ones taken from them due to gun violence. We thank all our supporters on this day and every day.”