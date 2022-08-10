‘Voice’ Cast Member Opens Up About Terrible Loss

Former “Voice” coach and R&B superstar John Legend recently opened up about a terrible loss that their family experienced in 2020 when he and his wife Chrissy Teigen lost their baby.

Legend told the BBC Radio podcast “Desert Island Discs” with Lauren Laverne that he felt “broken” afterward, but Teigen is the one who encouraged them to share their story and he thinks they have helped so many people.

On the podcast, the host asked Legend about the loss of his son Jack at 20 weeks because it was very influential on his latest album. He spoke at length about the fact that he and his wife shared photos of the tiny baby on Instagram, which he was "hesitant" to do, but now he is glad that he did.

Legend said:

It was difficult and I was hesitant to share [the photos], but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. Way more people than anybody realizes go through this and I think they feel alone a lot of times — they told us they felt alone a lot of times. And us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and that there was a community of people going through it. I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.

The photos are still on Teigen’s Instagram account, they show the couple in the hospital crying and holding their baby.

At the time, Teigen wrote:

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

Teigen and Legend have two other children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, and they just announced on August 3, 2022 that they are expecting their fourth child.

Legend Said That He Channeled His Pain Into His Next Album

On August 5, Legend announced via Instagram and a press release that his eighth album, titled “Legend,” will be released on September 9, 2022. He told the “Desert Island Discs” podcast that he used this album to channel some of his grief.

“Some of the songs are about coping with loss, you know? Grief and when you feel broken and those experiences I was able to channel into the music,” said Legend.

He also said that he and Teigen have had people reach out to them who have gone through the same thing and they have done their best to try to comfort the other couples.

“[T]hey knew they could talk to us about it. It’s hard. It’s hard to try to comfort anyone that’s going through it because there’s no real comfort and you’re always going to feel that loss,” said the singer. “It kind of spreads over time so it doesn’t feel as heavy over time, but you’ll never forget it.”

The tracklist for “Legend” is as follows:

ACT I

1) “Rounds” ft. Rick Ross

2) “Waterslide”

3) “Dope” ft JID

4) “Strawberry Blush”

5) “Guy Like Me”

6) “All She Wanna Do”

7) “Splash” ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8) “You”

9) “Fate” ft Amber Mark

10) “Love” ft Jazmine Sullivan

11) “One Last Dance”

12) “All She Wanna Do” ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1) “Memories”

2) “Nervous”

3) “Wonder Woman”

4) “Honey” ft. Muni Long

5) “I Want You to Know”

6) “Speak in Tongues” ft Jada Kingdom

7) “The Other Ones” ft Rapsody

8) “Stardust”

9) “Pieces”

10) “Good” ft Ledisi

11) “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To”

12) “Home”

“The Voice” will return in fall 2022 on NBC.

