Music Star & Former ‘Idol’ Contestant Wants to Be ‘Voice’ Coach

Haley Reinhart, who has become a big star in the music industry since her time on “American Idol” wants to become a judge on “Idol” or a coach on “The Voice.”

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter was a contestant on seasons 9 and 10 of “American Idol.” She released her debut album “Listen Up” in 2012 and skyrocketed to fame, becoming the first former “American Idol” contestant to perform at Lollapalooza. She has since released five albums and has an EP in the works.

Reinhart Says She Loves Giving Constructive Criticism

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Reinhart shared that she loves giving artists constructive criticism to help them move forward with their music careers.

“It gave me a jump start into the music biz,” Reinhart told the outlet. “I’d already been performing with multiple bands back where I grew up in Chicagoland and this was the kickstart I needed to catapult me into high gear with a full team, record label, and whole new life living in Los Angeles, CA. It was also awesome going back earlier this year to mentor several contestants, real full circle moment!”

She added, “I have been putting this idea out into the universe for a few years now. I would love to be a judge on a singing show, especially ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice.'”

The star said she loves encouraging artists to “embrace their individuality/whatever makes them an authentic artist.”

Reinhart Is ‘Grateful’ For Her Recent Tour

Reinhart has been out on tour in 2022, and she shared with her fans everything that she has been grateful for during that time including meeting “the sweetest midwestern folks,” ghost hunting, hanging out in Nashville, chicken wings, butterflies, and “travelin’ in style in mah new tour van.”

“Big thanks to everyone that came out to see a show,” she added in an Instagram post.

Reinhart is an independent artist and has a team that she has worked with and built from the ground up, which is one thing she thinks could help her if she did get a job as a judge on one of the singing competition shows.

“I want people to realize the power they possess and what they are capable of accomplishing when they use their full potential,” she shared with OK! Magazine. “I will always be unabashedly myself and leave it all on the stage and on my albums. I hope people listen to my music and watch my videos and feel inspired to chase their wildest dreams.”

“The Voice” will have an opening for a coach after season 23. Blake Shelton announced that he’ll be leaving the show after over a decade working and building teams from the big red coaching chair.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared in a press release. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

Coaches for season 23 are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.