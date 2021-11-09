How to Vote for ‘The Voice:’ Everything You Need to Know

The Voice” live shows kick off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time which means it’s time to vote for your favorite contestants!

Voting can be done via “The Voice” official app or on the NBC website. Voting is open until 7 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 9. Viewers can vote for each artist up to ten times. You must sign up to vote with an email address or through Facebook.

Twenty contestants will perform tonight and only thirteen will make it past this round. The results of the voting will be revealed on Tuesday, November 9.

What will each contestant on ‘The Voice’ sing tonight? Follow along for live coverage below. The rest of this article will be updated as tonight’s episode of ‘The Voice’ airs.

Team Kelly

First up tonight were the contestants of Team Kelly Clarkson. The sibling act “Girl Named Tom” performed Creep by Radiohead, Katie Rae sang “Stormy Weather” by Ethel Waters, and Gymani chose to sing “Say Something” by A Great Big World. Blake Shelton told Gymani, “I have no doubt that you’re gonna be moving on (in the competition).”

Next up from Team Kelly was Jeremy Rosado singing “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars and 14-year-old Hailey Mia performing “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo.

We predict that young Hailey Mia will be among the top vote-getters from her team this week. Her song choice showed off her voice and personality and no doubt resonated with the young voters. Girl Named Tom is also likely to be a fan favorite.

Team Legend

Next up were the contestants of Team Legend: Shadale, Joshua Vacanti, Jershika Maple, Samuel Harness, and David Vogel.

Shadale sang “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna and Joshua Vacanti performed “You and I” by Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande joked that she’ll never be able to forgive Legend for blocking her from getting Joshua on her team.

Jershika Maple performed “Beggin” by Macdon. Jershika was previously on Team Kelly before Legend stole her. “I’m going on the record. The worst decision I’ve ever made was letting you leave my team,” Clarkson told Jershika.

Samuel Harness sang “So Sick” by Ne-Yo and David Vogel accompanied himself on the guitar while singing “Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves. Grande told Vogel that as she watched him, she knew that performing is something he’s going to be doing forever.

We predict that Jershika Maple’s flawless performance and Joshua Vacanti’s unique sound will place them at the top of their teams after tonight’s vote.

Team Ariana

First up from Team Ariana was Racquel Trinidad singing “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones. Grande complimented Raquel on her decision to pick a song that showed a different side of her and gushed about how proud she was of her.

Father and son duo Jim and Sasha Allen performed “Hey Jude” by The Beatles with Jim Allen playing keys. John Legend complimented Sasha for bringing out the “rockstar energy” in his performance. Grande complimented Sasha for singing through a bout of laryngitis he’s been experiencing, saying that no one would even know he was sick.

