Jennifer Hudson Takes Her EGO to the Next Level

Jennifer Hudson, known commonly as J.Hud, was ‘The Voice’ coach known for throwing her shoes at contestants that blew her away. Many fans know her as being a Voice coach in seasons 13 and 15 on the American version of the show. However, she was also a coach on seasons 6, 7 and 8 of “The Voice UK” according to Insider.

Prior to June 2022, Hudson was an EGO winner, having earned trophies in the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar category. However, on June 12, she took that EGO to the next level and secured the “T” to make her the second coach on “The Voice” to win an EGOT. John Legend has earned that honor as well.

The Final Piece Has Arrived

On August 26, Hudson posted a picture on Instagram of herself in a purple dress, holding her Tony as she is about to place it in her collection next to her other awards. The caption read “Look what arrived yal !!! @thetonyawards.”

Hudson won the Tony for her work as a producer on the Tony-award winning musical, “A Strange Loop,” making her the 17th winner in the elite EGOT club. According to Billboard, “Over the course of her acclaimed career, she’s also won the Oscar for best supporting actress (for 2006’s Dreamgirls), two Grammy awards (best R&B album for 2009’s Jennifer Hudson, and best musical theater album for 2017’s The Color Purple), and a Daytime Emmy Award for 2021’s Baba Yaga.”

Fans first got introduced to Hudson when she was a contestant on season 3 of American Idol. During her audition, she told judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell, that she had been working as a singer on a cruise ship.

Jackson asked the fidgety potential contestant, “We’re going to expect something better than a cruise ship performance, right?” Hudson did not disappoint when she belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love with Me.” Hudson got the golden ticket to Hollywood and made it all the way to seventh place, where her surprise elimination stunned audiences.

What’s In Store for Hudson Now?

The superstar has come a long way since then. In addition to the honor of being an EGOT winner, she has also been given the opportunity to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which will begin airing on September 12. The show will be produced by Warner Bros., which also produced the recently retired “Ellen” talk show.

Hudson said in Warner Bros. press release, “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

The “Respect” star added, “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”

Fans are thrilled about the EGOT win and the new talk show, and they were eager to share their excitement on Instagram. One fan expressed, “can i wait to see you Miss EGOT at your show taping in a few weeks!!! We are so excited”

Another fan commented, “They need to create more awards just so you can win them with your talents.” The comment section is filled with heart and fire symbols, and a ton of “congratulations.”

