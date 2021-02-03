John Legend Mourns Death of Family Member

John Legend, The Voice coach and music superstar, is mourning the death of a family member.

Legend took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 to post about the death of his grandmother.

“My beautiful grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, left this world early this morning, just a few days after her 91st birthday,” he wrote. “We are so grateful for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beyond. She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine.”

He added, “She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn’t fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio.”

Legend Shared a Message of Love For His Grandmother

Legend continued, writing about his love for his grandmother and her love for him and her family.

“She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys.”

He added, “She got to experience the successes of all her offspring. We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us. We are sad to lose her, but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she rest in peace after running a great race.”

Legend Was Close With His Grandmother

Legend and his family were very close with his grandmother Marjorie, as evidenced by a video uploaded by Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, where the family cook collard greens together.

Legend noted that he loved the dish so much that he had it every Thanksgiving.

“I come from good cooking but I hate cooking,” Legend’s grandmother revealed in the video. “I have a family so I had to.”

He also previously uploaded plenty of photos of his grandmother including one from 2016 when she met his daughter, Luna.

“Granny came from Ohio to meet Luna today,” Legend wrote.

Legend was met with support from fans and friends after posting the Instagram photo of his grandmother with the kind words following her death.

Comedian Chelsea Handler thought the two looked so much alike, writing, “You look like twins! May the force be with her.”

Another singer, Charlie Puth, also commented, writing, “I’m sorry for your loss bro. What a wonderful long life she lived!!! And will continue through your family.”

John Legend makes his return to TV on March 1 when he returns as a coach on The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas.

“Only one (shortest) month until Season 20 of @NBCTheVoice!” Legend wrote. “Team Legend is ready!”

The singer-songwriter also recently released a new song, Minefields.

