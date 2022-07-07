Kelly Clarkson Creatively Releases Her Pain

Kelly Clarkson’s very public and volatile divorce has taken quite a toll on the pop culture icon. Accordingly, she has been channeling her emotions creatively. Fans of Clarkson might not hear them on the radio any time soon, but the former “Voice” coach admitted to ET Online, “I have written, like, 60 songs. It’s an insane amount of getting it out. Anytime you go through [something], it’s such an awesome thing to have that as an outlet, regardless of if people hear it or not.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020. Although the couple is legally divorced, they continue to battle things out in court, mostly over their $17,750,000 ranch, according to court records obtained by Heavy. Court records also show that another hearing is scheduled for July 15, 2022, in Los Angeles court.

The “Stronger” singer gained primary custody of 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington, and has taken time off from “The Voice” and other projects to spend quality time with them.

She hasn’t taken a break from writing divorce songs, however. The question is, what is she going to do with those 60 or so originals?

Will She Release Them?

Songwriting is the “American Idol” inaugural winner’s way of expressing her emotions. However, she is concerned about putting too much of her personal life out there for the public, especially considering that her children will probably hear it. Therefore, she may not record or release any of the 60 songs; they may just serve a cathartic purpose, according to Cinema Blend.

Clarkson explained on The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese podcast, “obviously everybody knows — a big, huge divorce I went through. And it’s been two years, and not easy with kids, especially; that makes it a whole different dynamic…My outlet in general is just writing. I’ve always had a hard time communicating…I started writing to help me do that, so I have to be completely honest, but that’s a hard thing to navigate, right? ‘Cause it’s in the public eye and there’s other people involved. So, it’s like, ‘Man, I feel like I’m the vessel for this.’”

While the songwriting experience is an emotional release for Clarkson, and it is understandable that she might want to keep her feelings private, Cinema Blend points out that emotional rawness can be beneficial “not just for the songwriter but for everyone who listens to the tune, as well.” If looked at from this perspective, it is possible Clarkson will release some of the songs in the future.

In the Meantime…

At the moment, Clarkson seems content with recording and releasing covers of other people’s songs through her Kellyoke EP, and segments on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to The New York Times, “Kelly Clarkson has covered more than 500 songs on her syndicated daytime series.”

On June 9, 2022, the Grammy and Emmy-award winning artist officially released her Kellyoke EP, which contains the following covers:

“Blue Bayou” (by Linda Ronstadt) “Call Out My Name” (by The Weeknd) “Happier Than Ever” (by Billie Eilish) “Queen of The Night” (by Whitney Houston) “Trampoline” (by Shaed) “Fake Plastic Trees” (by Radiohead)

The New York Times’ June 8 review of Kellyoke states, “In a time of algorithmically controlled taste, Clarkson’s choices have a refreshing eccentricity and enthusiasm, as though she is making an idiosyncratically personal but always musically reverent argument that each of these compositions belongs in the modern pop songbook.”

Although these songs were not written by Clarkson, they still contain strong emotional themes that likely mirror the 60 or so original songs she has written about her divorce.

