Kelly Clarkson Blows Fans’ Minds With ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Performance

Music superstar and former “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson delivered a cover of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

Clarkson performed the song on her “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In the video, Clarkson wears a patterned dress and is accompanied by low lighting and a piano player.

Clarkson looks into the camera as she emotionally sings the lyrics, “I talk to shooting stars, but they always get it wrong / I feel stupid when I pray / So why am I praying anyway, if nobody’s listening?”

Fans Loved the Cover

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section to praise Clarkson’s cover of the song.

“The song is soooo perfect for Kelly, I was absolutely blown away by this cover…” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I personally find this to be one of Kelly’s best covers on the show,” going on to praise Clarkson’s technique and emotion.

Some called the cover mind-blowing.

“Kelly has the technical abilities that make this song feel as effortless as Demi does, and that is mind-blowing,” a comment reads. “This song is beyond beautiful, but not easy to sing well. Kelly did an amazing job!”

One person commented, “This is such a heart wrenching song. I remember when Demi sang it and she ended up starting it over again because of how personal it is to her. It looks like Kelly was already crying before she sang this song, but she sang it with SO much emotion and conviction just like Demi.”

They added, “Kelly Clarkson can sing ANY song and make it sound like it’s her song. She is so gifted and has God-given talent!!”

Others thought that Clarkson’s interpretation was different than Lovato’s but still effective.

“I would never trade in the original for anything, I need that song for my own struggles and Demi’s ability to make me ugly cry without even trying is so necessary. That being said, it’s a big world and there is absolutely room for Kelly’s interpretation as well, and it’s raw, honest ignorance of whether someone could possibly bring themselves to care,” a comment reads.

Clarkson Left ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson will not be returning to her coaching chair in the upcoming season of “The Voice.”

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson seemingly revealed her reason for leaving “The Voice” and explained why it might not be a permanent split.

She was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

With “The Voice” filming in the late summer and early fall, that offers one explanation for why Clarkson may not be returning to the show for the season. It also lends hope to her fans. If the star is just taking one summer off, that means that it’s possible she’ll return for a later season of the show.

If there is a spring season of “The Voice,” it will begin taping in the fall, likely with a bit of crossover from season 23’s live shows, which will wrap up in late November or early December 2023.

